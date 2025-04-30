Commuter chaos avoided in Seoul as bus drivers launch work-to-rule strike
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 11:05
Seoul avoided commuting chaos on Wednesday morning after the Seoul bus labor union conducted a minimum-damage play-by-the-books partial strike.
Wage and collective bargaining talks between the Seoul city bus labor union and management broke down at 2 a.m. on Wednesday. As a result, the union launched a work-to-rule action from the first morning buses on April 30, but the anticipated commuter chaos failed to materialize.
Under the work-to-rule guidelines, drivers are instructed not to depart until all passengers are seated or holding onto handrails. They also avoid sudden starts, abrupt stops and unsafe lane changes. As a result, bus speeds are expected to slow.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, bus stops around central Seoul's Gwanghwamun and Chungjeongno were operating as usual.
“There has been no significant change in bus speeds or operations,” said a Seoul city official.
However, many commuters noted that subways were noticeably more crowded than usual.
“There seemed to be 20 to 30 percent more subway passengers than normal," said a commuter named Ahn Bo-hyeong, who takes Line 4 from Ssangmun Station to Euljiro 1-ga Station on Line 2. "I think many people opted for the subway to avoid potential disruptions from the bus strike.”
As of 2022, Seoul city buses account for 20.7 percent of the public transportation share, while subways account for 44.7 percent.
'Bonuses are wages': Labor
While the morning rush passed without incident, labor and management still face considerable hurdles. The biggest sticking point is whether bonuses should be included in base wages.
The union argues that a Supreme Court en banc ruling last December requires that bi-monthly bonuses — equivalent to 100 percent of base salary — be counted as part of the regular wage.
“This isn’t a negotiable issue. Management must comply,” the union said. Other union demands include an 8.2 percent increase in base pay, the elimination of wage disparities for equal work, and extending the retirement age from 63 to 65.
Management and city officials say the union's demands are unrealistic and assert that the wage structure must be reformed in light of the court ruling.
'You're asking too much': Management
Management and the Seoul city government argue that the union is asking for too much.
“If we accept all of the union's demands, it would mean a total wage increase of over 20 percent,” a city official said. “This would raise the average annual salary of bus drivers from 62.73 million won [$43,900] to 78.72 million won."
The city argues that if the union's needs are met, labor costs would rise by around 300 billion won annually.
Seoul’s semipublic bus system is currently running a cumulative deficit of more than 950 billion won, prompting the city to push for reforms for the first time in 20 years. The current post-payment reimbursement model would be changed to a preapproved funding system that imposes a cap on subsidies.
“In a situation where bus-related deficits continue to grow, raising salaries by more than 20 percent using taxpayer money is unacceptable,” said a city official.
The union plans to suspend its work-to-rule campaign during the May holiday period — from Friday, May 2, to Tuesday, May 6 — to minimize inconvenience to the public. However, if no agreement is reached by then, the union will discuss further strike plans during a national council of regional bus union leaders scheduled for May 8.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE SOO-KI [[email protected]]
