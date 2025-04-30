'Completely false': Singer Steve Yoo denies performing at U.S. nightclub
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 16:27
Singer Steve Yoo, also known by his Korean name Yoo Seung-jun, has denied rumors that he recently performed at a U.S. nightclub, calling the reports “completely false.”
“This is 100 percent false from beginning to end,” the 48-year-old singer posted on his Instagram on Wednesday, along with screenshots of multiple news articles claiming he sang his hit song “Na Na Na” (1998) at a U.S. club.
“I don’t even know who started this. There’s no source, no photos — just something a netizen made up that got turned into an article,” he continued. “It breaks my heart that I even have to respond to something so ridiculous, but I feel the need to set the record straight not for myself, but for all the fellow artists and seniors and juniors who’ve lost their lives over the years.
“The article starts with ‘someone said,’” he continued. “I’ve never worked at a nightclub, never sang ‘Na Na Na,’ never called myself a Korean superstar, never surfed in California, never ridden a skateboard. The only true parts are that I wore a hat and exercised.”
Yoo also expressed frustration over long-standing rumors and reiterated his opposition to the Korean government’s continued ban on his entry into the country.
“Do people know there was no legal judgment when I was banned from entering Korea after assuming that obtaining a U.S. citizenship was an act of draft-dodging?” he said. “Do people know that for 23 years now, they’ve denied me entry without even questioning whether such a decision was lawful?
“Even after winning two lawsuits over more than a decade, I’m still banned for the same reason as 23 years ago. My name is still on a list alongside spies and terrorists. The reason is that they say I’m a threat to society. Do you think I’m dangerous too?
“This isn’t even speculation anymore — people outright say I dodged the draft,” he said. “Why is that okay when it comes to me? I’m a person too. I’m a father of four and a husband. What gives anyone the right to do this to me?
“To those who knew who I was, there’s no need to explain. I’m still Yoo Seung-jun,” he said. “I’m just sorry to the people who still believe in me because this is the only way I can speak out.
“I’m not saying I did everything right,” he added. “It was my fault that I didn’t keep my word. I’m always sorry, and there’s a corner of my heart that aches because of it.”
The rumors began after a post appeared on an online forum claiming that Yoo had been performing at local events and nightclubs in Cerritos, Los Angeles, and still introduced himself as a Korean superstar. The post, which also alleged that he performed “Na Na Na,” spread across social media and was eventually picked up by news outlets.
Yoo made his debut in 1997 with the album “West Side” and gained popularity with hits like “Gawi,” “Na Na Na” and “Passion." In 2002, he left Korea for a concert tour and then abruptly acquired U.S. citizenship, sparking accusations of draft evasion.
At the time, Yoo had been scheduled to begin mandatory public service and had reportedly promised the Military Manpower Administration that he would return to Korea immediately after his overseas engagements. Instead, he was banned from reentering the country by the Ministry of Justice. Although he briefly returned in 2003 following the death of his father-in-law, the entry ban remains in place.
In 2015, Yoo applied for an overseas Korean (F-4) visa at the Korean Consulate in Los Angeles. After the application was denied, he filed a lawsuit and ultimately won two Supreme Court rulings in his favor. However, the consulate again denied his visa in June 2024. Yoo responded with a third round of legal action, filing a lawsuit to cancel the denial and to challenge the Ministry of Justice’s continued ban on his entry.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
