Gov't to impose harsher penalties on airlines for passenger flight fatalities in sweeping safety reforms
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 12:53
The Korean government will impose a one-year suspension on route allocations for any airline involved in an accident resulting in fatalities, as part of sweeping reforms to improve aviation safety.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced its Aviation Safety Innovation Plan on Wednesday, outlining upgrades to airport infrastructure, airline maintenance and operations systems and safety oversight.
One major focus is the removal of hazardous localizer systems — directional antennas used in aircraft landings — that are currently installed on elevated mounds or mounted on concrete platforms. These will be replaced this year with lightweight steel-frame structures placed on level ground, which collapse more easily upon impact and meet international safety standards.
All domestic airports will also expand their runway end safety areas to at least 240 meters (787 feet) in length.
Muan and Gimhae airports will be prioritized for these upgrades in the second half of 2024. For Wonju and Yeosu airports, feasibility reviews are underway, with detailed plans to be finalized by October.
At airports like Ulsan, Pohang-Gyeongju and Sacheon, where geographical constraints prevent safety zone expansion, the Transport Ministry plans to install engineered materials arrestor systems (EMAS) — specialized concrete blocks that decelerate aircraft in runway overruns.
Efforts to prevent bird strikes will also be ramped up. Muan International Airport will become the first civilian airport to test bird-detection radar later this year. From next year, similar systems will be introduced at Incheon, Gimpo and Jeju airports.
Drones designed to deter birds will also be deployed first at eight joint-use military-civilian airports including Gimhae and Cheongju. The Transport Ministry also plans to develop AI-powered drones equipped with bird-detection and deterrence technology, testing them at Muan Airport before a nationwide rollout in 2028.
The number of dedicated wildlife hazard personnel at airports will be doubled from two to four, and Muan will see its bird-strike prevention staff increase to 12.
Additionally, the radius for managing bird-attracting facilities around airports — currently three to eight kilometers (1.8 miles to 4.9 miles) — may be expanded to 13 kilometers.
To fund these measures, the Transport Ministry has submitted a supplementary budget request of approximately 250 billion won ($174 million) to the National Assembly.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
