International residents left in the dark as Seoul bus strikes begin
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 07:22
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
International residents in Seoul were left in the dark on Wednesday as the city government and district governments failed to provide information regarding a bus union strike in any other language, including English, on their official websites.
Seoul district offices said Wednesday morning that they are offering free shuttles in an effort to reduce commuter chaos after the Seoul bus union began a partial strike on Wednesday at 4 a.m.
Each district government posted information on their official websites, but not on the foreign language websites that they operate. International language speakers are instead recommended to access the Korean website and use online translators to get the information they need.
The emergency text messages sent out by the government are also only provided in Korean. The Seodaemun District office sent a link to the shuttle bus notice through an emergency message, but the information was only provided in Korean.
The Seoul Metropolitan City Government's notice on the bus strike highlighted the union's demands, the cost that the city would need to pay and the unexpected inconvenience to citizens, rather than offering details on where people can access information regarding free shuttles or additional subways — or at least not until the very bottom of the notice post.
The Ministry of Interior and Safety had promised in February 2024 to include English vocabulary in crucial notifications on its emergency messages, but no text in recent months has been sent out in English.
Emergency messages can be manually accessed through the "Emergency Ready App" provided for foreign language speakers living in Korea. It is available in English, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese and Thai.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)