 International residents left in the dark as Seoul bus strikes begin
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

International residents left in the dark as Seoul bus strikes begin

Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 07:22
Emergency texts sent out to Korean residents on April 30 regarding the Seoul bus union strike, left, and the free shuttle bus information on Seodaemun District office's website, only in Korea, at right [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Emergency texts sent out to Korean residents on April 30 regarding the Seoul bus union strike, left, and the free shuttle bus information on Seodaemun District office's website, only in Korea, at right [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
International residents in Seoul were left in the dark on Wednesday as the city government and district governments failed to provide information regarding a bus union strike in any other language, including English, on their official websites.
 
Seoul district offices said Wednesday morning that they are offering free shuttles in an effort to reduce commuter chaos after the Seoul bus union began a partial strike on Wednesday at 4 a.m.
 

Related Article

 
Each district government posted information on their official websites, but not on the foreign language websites that they operate. International language speakers are instead recommended to access the Korean website and use online translators to get the information they need.
 
The emergency text messages sent out by the government are also only provided in Korean. The Seodaemun District office sent a link to the shuttle bus notice through an emergency message, but the information was only provided in Korean.
 
The Emergency Ready App for international language speakers livign in Korea, left, and the emergency notices sent out on April 30 morning, right [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The Emergency Ready App for international language speakers livign in Korea, left, and the emergency notices sent out on April 30 morning, right [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The Seoul Metropolitan Government's bus union strike notice highlights the union's demands in the top of the post. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The Seoul Metropolitan Government's bus union strike notice highlights the union's demands in the top of the post. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The Seoul Metropolitan City Government's notice on the bus strike highlighted the union's demands, the cost that the city would need to pay and the unexpected inconvenience to citizens, rather than offering details on where people can access information regarding free shuttles or additional subways — or at least not until the very bottom of the notice post.
 
The Ministry of Interior and Safety had promised in February 2024 to include English vocabulary in crucial notifications on its emergency messages, but no text in recent months has been sent out in English.
 
Emergency messages can be manually accessed through the "Emergency Ready App" provided for foreign language speakers living in Korea. It is available in English, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese and Thai. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags bus strike

More in Social Affairs

International residents left in the dark as Seoul bus strikes begin

Seoul bus union starts work-to-rule after wage hike deal fails

Bus union starts partial strike, city government to run free shuttles

Personal info watchdog hints at massive fine for SKT over hack

Ex-principal gets reduced sentence for waiving fees, doctoring grades for son

Related Stories

Seoul bus union starts work-to-rule after wage hike deal fails

Bus union starts partial strike, city government to run free shuttles

Seoul buses resume service following wage agreement

Bus union, management hold 11th-hour talks as general strike looms

Bus drivers' strikes averted in Seoul and other major cities

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)