'Is this really a vitamin ad?' Brand sparks outrage with disturbing imagery
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 15:53
A cosmetics brand is facing backlash after releasing product advertisements accused of evoking imagery of drug abuse and death.
Multiple posts surfaced online Wednesday criticizing vitamin C advertisements released by one brand earlier this month. One image in particular shows a female model lying face down beside a scatter of pills on the floor.
The photo quickly drew sharp responses from internet users, who said it conjured associations with a drug overdose, death or even a corpse.
“Is this really a vitamin ad?” one commenter asked, while another said, “The model lying down like a lifeless body is disturbing.”
Other comments included, “It looks like someone passed out after taking pills,” “This is deeply unpleasant,” and “I’ve never seen a supplement ad like this before.”
Another advertisement from the same brand also drew scrutiny. In the toner product image, a woman is shown submerged in a bathtub, her head tilted back and eyes staring into space, while another photo shows her with eyes closed and face dipping into the water.
The brand issued an apology on its official X account.
“We fully recognize that we lacked sufficient consideration of both the product’s nature and its broader social implications during the planning process,” the company wrote regarding the vitamin ad. “All related images have now been deleted.”
“We sincerely apologize again to those who felt discomfort from the images,” the company added. “We will be more cautious and deliberate about such matters moving forward.”
This is not the first time a brand has faced public outrage over imagery seen as referencing crime or suicide.
In 2019, British luxury brand Burberry apologized after unveiling a hoodie featuring a drawstring design around the neck that many said resembled a noose.
In 2015, the magazine Maxim Korea was heavily criticized for a cover photo showing a man smoking in front of a car trunk, from which two legs of a woman bound with duct tape protruded. The image sparked accusations of misogyny and glamorization of sexual violence. Following the public outcry, Maxim Korea issued an apology and pulled the issue from shelves, destroying all remaining copies.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
