 'Is this really a vitamin ad?' Brand sparks outrage with disturbing imagery
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

'Is this really a vitamin ad?' Brand sparks outrage with disturbing imagery

Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 15:53
This vitamin C advertisement released by one brand earlier this month faced backlash by online users on April 30. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

This vitamin C advertisement released by one brand earlier this month faced backlash by online users on April 30. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A cosmetics brand is facing backlash after releasing product advertisements accused of evoking imagery of drug abuse and death.
 
Multiple posts surfaced online Wednesday criticizing vitamin C advertisements released by one brand earlier this month. One image in particular shows a female model lying face down beside a scatter of pills on the floor.
 

Related Article

 
The photo quickly drew sharp responses from internet users, who said it conjured associations with a drug overdose, death or even a corpse.  
 
“Is this really a vitamin ad?” one commenter asked, while another said, “The model lying down like a lifeless body is disturbing.”  
 
Other comments included, “It looks like someone passed out after taking pills,” “This is deeply unpleasant,” and “I’ve never seen a supplement ad like this before.”
 
This toner advertisement released by one brand earlier this month faced backlash from online users on April 30. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

This toner advertisement released by one brand earlier this month faced backlash from online users on April 30. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Another advertisement from the same brand also drew scrutiny. In the toner product image, a woman is shown submerged in a bathtub, her head tilted back and eyes staring into space, while another photo shows her with eyes closed and face dipping into the water.
 
The brand issued an apology on its official X account.  
 
“We fully recognize that we lacked sufficient consideration of both the product’s nature and its broader social implications during the planning process,” the company wrote regarding the vitamin ad. “All related images have now been deleted.”
 
“We sincerely apologize again to those who felt discomfort from the images,” the company added. “We will be more cautious and deliberate about such matters moving forward.”
 
This is not the first time a brand has faced public outrage over imagery seen as referencing crime or suicide.
 
In 2019, British luxury brand Burberry apologized after unveiling a hoodie featuring a drawstring design around the neck that many said resembled a noose.
 
In 2015, the magazine Maxim Korea was heavily criticized for a cover photo showing a man smoking in front of a car trunk, from which two legs of a woman bound with duct tape protruded. The image sparked accusations of misogyny and glamorization of sexual violence. Following the public outcry, Maxim Korea issued an apology and pulled the issue from shelves, destroying all remaining copies.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags advertisement controversy

More in Social Affairs

'Is this really a vitamin ad?' Brand sparks outrage with disturbing imagery

SK Telecom CEO apologizes, acknowledges SIM hacking case as worst in telecom history

Kim Soo-hyun flies additional police complaint against YouTuber for cyberstalking

Gimhae International Airport struggles with holiday crowds amid personnel shortages

Gov't to impose harsher penalties on airlines for passenger flight fatalities in sweeping safety reforms

Related Stories

Don't touch that dial, it's an 'addressable' ad

Advertising bonanza

YouTube payola revelations, cue weepy confessions

Int'l media group lacerates bill to change press law

Estée Lauder Korea posts apology for 'Asian skin tone' note
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)