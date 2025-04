Kim Soo-hyun flies additional police complaint against YouTuber for cyberstalking

Actor Kim Soo-hyun has filed an additional police complaint against YouTuber Kim Se-ui on charges of cyberstalking, his attorney said Wednesday.According to Kim Soo-hyun's legal representative at L.K.B & Partners, Kim Se-ui, operator of right-wing political YouTube channel Hoverlab, was ordered by the court on April 23 to stop producing content related to Kim Soo-hyun after being reported for stalking.Kim Se-ui still uploaded new videos aimed at defaming Kim Soo-hyun, despite receiving the order from the court on April 24, according to L.K.B & Partners."Kim Se-ui is ignoring the court decision with such actions, which can be punished with up to two years in prison or 20 million won [$14,000] according to the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking," the law firm said.The actor has been facing widespread public contempt over accusations of a romantic relationship with the late actor Kim Sae-ron when she was a child, which he denied in a press conference last month.Kim Se-ui has been releasing photographs, videos and text messages of Kim Soo-hyun on behalf of the late actor's family.BY YOON SO-YEON [ [email protected]