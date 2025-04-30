Office of ex-first lady's former company included in Yoon residence raid: Report
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 17:08
Prosecutors raided the office of Covana Contents, an arts exhibition planning company previously run by former first lady Kim Keon Hee, when they raided the private residence of Kim and former President Yoon Suk Yeol as part of an ongoing investigation on Wednesday, the JoongAng Ilbo reported in an exclusive the same day.
This is because some of the couple’s belongings from the former presidential residence were reportedly moved to the Covana Contents office, located on the first floor of a commercial building in the same complex as their residence, after Yoon’s impeachment.
The Virtual Asset Crime Joint Investigation Unit of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office executed a raid targeting the Yoon couple’s residence in the Acrovista complex in Seocho District, southern Seoul, as well as the first-floor office of Covana Contents, in connection with allegations against the shaman Jeon Seong-bae, known as Geon Jin, according to legal sources on Wednesday.
Authorities restricted access to the area around the office during the raid.
One man identifying himself as a prosecutor exiting the Covana Contents office told the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, that they expected the raid to be finished before 6 p.m.
“We are here for forensic analysis,” another individual said.
The investigation centers on allegations that Jeon exploited his alleged connections to Yoon and Kim to influence political nominations, personnel decisions and business opportunities.
Prosecutors previously identified evidence suggesting that a man surnamed Yoon, 48, a senior figure in the Unification Church, gave Jeon a luxury diamond necklace and designer handbag worth several million won as gifts intended for Kim. Jeon reportedly told prosecutors he had “lost” the items.
Covana Contents officially closed around May 2022, shortly after Yoon took office. However, the office continued to be used. In September 2022, Kim sparked controversy after receiving a Dior handbag worth 3 million won ($2,112) at the office from Korean-American pastor Choi Jae-young.
In February last year, an investment firm linked to an acquaintance of Kim reportedly moved into the same office. Following Yoon’s impeachment on April 4, the office was vacated and is now being renovated by Covana Contents for re-occupancy, according to reports.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE CHAN-KYU, PARK JONG-SUH, OH SO-YEONG [[email protected]]
