Police open full investigation into SKT over SIM hack
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 12:13
The police have launched a full-scale investigation into the SK Telecom SIM card data breach, escalating their earlier internal inquiry into a formal criminal probe.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Cyber Investigation Unit announced Wednesday that it had upgraded its preliminary review into a formal investigation.
A special task force of 22 members has been formed under the leadership of the unit chief to focus solely on the case.
“We are swiftly securing relevant digital evidence and have activated domestic and international cooperation channels to thoroughly investigate how the hacking occurred, including the possible use of malware and who may be behind it,” the police said in a statement.
“Given the significant public concern surrounding this case, we plan to carry out a systematic and intensive investigation with our cybercrime experts.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)