 Police open full investigation into SKT over SIM hack
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police open full investigation into SKT over SIM hack

Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 12:13
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in central Seoul [NEWS1]

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in central Seoul [NEWS1]

 
The police have launched a full-scale investigation into the SK Telecom SIM card data breach, escalating their earlier internal inquiry into a formal criminal probe.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Cyber Investigation Unit announced Wednesday that it had upgraded its preliminary review into a formal investigation.
 

Related Article

A special task force of 22 members has been formed under the leadership of the unit chief to focus solely on the case.
 
“We are swiftly securing relevant digital evidence and have activated domestic and international cooperation channels to thoroughly investigate how the hacking occurred, including the possible use of malware and who may be behind it,” the police said in a statement.
 
“Given the significant public concern surrounding this case, we plan to carry out a systematic and intensive investigation with our cybercrime experts.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags sk telecom sim skt police

More in Social Affairs

Gov't to impose harsher penalties on airlines for passenger flight fatalities in sweeping safety reforms

Criminal ring busted for using deepfakes to net $8.4M through romance scams

Police open full investigation into SKT over SIM hack

Travelers take off for Labor Day escape

Commuter chaos avoided in Seoul as bus drivers launch work-to-rule strike

Related Stories

Personal info watchdog hints at massive fine for SKT over hack

SK Telecom's third-quarter net profit up 44.2 percent

SK Telecom offers 23 million customers replacement SIM cards after hacking incident

SKT, KT report strong growth in first quarter

Fear, anger and confusion reign in wake of SK Telecom's historic data breach

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)