PPP presidential contenders must offer visions for party renewal

Kim Moon-soo and Han Dong-hoon have advanced to the final round of the People Power Party’s (PPP) second primary for the presidential race. The outcome reflects an even weighting of 50 percent of party member votes and 50 percent of a national public opinion survey. Upon the announcement, Kim pledged to “work to help Korea overcome its crisis and become a great nation once again,” while Han said, “The people may criticize the martial law declaration, but they will judge wisely when thinking of Korea’s future.” Throughout the race, Kim has represented opposition to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, while Han has supported it. The fact that a pro-impeachment candidate has made it to the final stage is significant. It reflects a growing consensus within the party and among its supporters that unless they move past the debacle of Yoon's declaration of martial law and subsequent impeachment, they will have no chance in the presidential election.The PPP presidential candidate will be announced on June 3, based on both party member votes and another round of public polling. Considering the performance of candidates during the PPP primary so far, there are legitimate concerns about whether the final contest will genuinely meet the expectations and interests of voters. This snap election is being held because a president from their own party was impeached after an unconstitutional declaration of martial law. Yet several candidates failed to offer sincere apologies. Instead, the race was marred by petty squabbles. If the final debate repeats the tone of previous ones — such as candidates exchanging jabs over who wears height-boosting shoes — it will only deepen public disappointment.Given the gravity of the situation, both Kim and Han must present clear, competing visions for how to rebuild Korea’s conservative politics, while offering a sincere apology for the political turmoil caused by martial law and the impeachment. Both candidates claim to be the best positioned to defeat Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, but after the conservative party’s second fall into the “river of impeachment”—following that of former President Park Geun-hye—mere criticism of the opposing party's nominee will not be enough to regain public trust. The two candidates must instead clearly articulate what policies they will pursue and how they intend to govern if elected. After all, Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party have already begun rolling out major campaign pledges.Speculation over Acting President Han Duck-soo’s potential candidacy is also drawing attention away from the PPP primary. While there is much talk about a possible synergy effect if Han declares and pursues a unified candidacy, nothing is confirmed, and it remains unclear whether his entry would actually expand the party’s base. Despite this uncertainty, even PPP leadership seems overly preoccupied with a possible unification scenario. It is no wonder that public opinion polls show Lee Jae-myung maintaining a dominant lead.Both candidates must feel the heavy responsibility of rebuilding conservatism and seek evaluation based on their visions and policies. If they continue to focus only on attacking Lee Jae-myung without presenting a credible strategy for governing, the outcome of the presidential election will be all too predictable, no matter who ultimately wins the nomination.