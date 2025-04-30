Of height-boosting shoes and image politics

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

As the presidential race heats up and candidates emerge, an unexpectedly odd term has surfaced in public discourse: height-boosting shoes.The politician who mentioned them later clarified that the intent was to criticize image-based politics. But image and politics are inseparable. Politics is the process of communicating messages to voters to win their support, and these messages are often shaped heavily by visual presentation. A classic example is John F. Kennedy’s victory in the first televised U.S. presidential debate, where his choice of contrasting attire and direct engagement with the camera helped him connect with voters more effectively.The connection between politics and image has also been confirmed by psychological research. In one study, participants were shown photos of actual parliamentary candidates and asked to rate how competent they appeared. Remarkably, the candidates who were judged to look more competent — by people who had no knowledge of who they were — won their elections at significantly higher rates.That such superficial factors can influence something as fundamental to democracy as an election may feel unsettling. But accurately assessing another person is no simple task, and the allure of visual cues is powerful.This dynamic holds true outside of politics as well. Patients, for instance, tend to have greater trust in doctors who wear white coats instead of casual attire. Founders whose facial features are perceived as more trustworthy have been shown to raise more in funding. In this light, acknowledging the influence of visual presentation and using it effectively could be considered part of a communicator’s responsibility.Still, uncritically embracing the power of image is not ideal. Recent studies suggest that visual impressions have relatively little influence among voters with higher levels of political knowledge.Ultimately, the burden is shared. Politicians must make thoughtful use of nonverbal cues to ensure their messages are delivered effectively. At the same time, voters must work to deepen their political understanding so they can distinguish between polished appearances and authentic messages. Perhaps only when these efforts come together can we look forward to a more thoughtful political future.