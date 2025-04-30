Wednesday's fortune: Steady gains and emotional tests for some signs
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Eat well, even if appetite is low.
🔹 Don’t react to gossip — stay calm.
🔹 People don’t change easily — accept it.
🔹 Old habits are hard to break.
🔹 Praise isn’t always pure — don’t get carried away.
🔹 Be mindful of injuries.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 East
🔹 Live in step with your times.
🔹 Wealth often shapes one’s dignity.
🔹 Make an effort to understand younger generations.
🔹 Respect tradition — it grounds you.
🔹 Don’t call your elders outdated — they’ve lived more.
🔹 Let others shine today.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Even a whale dances when praised — use your words wisely.
🔹 Don’t nitpick others’ small faults.
🔹 Give quietly — don’t boast.
🔹 Life is a competition — stay focused.
🔹 Better to lead a small flock than follow a crowd.
🔹 A day to win mentally, not materially.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
🔹 Many streams make a mighty river.
🔹 Everything has its rightful place.
🔹 You may find the right fit today.
🔹 Seek growth through collaboration.
🔹 Save and collect — it adds up.
🔹 You may love everything about yourself today.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Compassion | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t cling or expect too much.
🔹 Live by emptying, not hoarding.
🔹 Let go of the old to receive the new.
🔹 Embrace others and make them your own.
🔹 Say, “That’s understandable,” not, “Why that?”
🔹 Take time to reflect on yourself.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 What your hands know is most comfortable.
🔹 Value your own — it matters.
🔹 Aged friends and aged drinks are best.
🔹 Learn something valuable at work today.
🔹 Aim for double wins — it’s possible.
🔹 Financial luck may surprise you.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 You may receive praise or heartfelt treatment.
🔹 Blessings — emotional or edible — may come your way.
🔹 Your efforts may finally bear fruit.
🔹 Feel the joy of achieving something meaningful.
🔹 Work may feel purpose-driven.
🔹 Good information may come your way.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ 🌈 | 🧭 North
🔹 All lives are more similar than they seem.
🔹 Beware of people who are overly friendly.
🔹 Always document deals — don’t rely on words.
🔹 It’s not over until it’s over.
🔹 Don’t be fooled by appearances.
🔹 Sweets may spoil more than your appetite.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Today may bring solid financial luck.
🔹 Gains may outweigh losses.
🔹 A positive dilemma may arise — enjoy it.
🔹 Finances may rise — explore investing.
🔹 Side hustles may yield surprising results.
🔹 A tasty treat might be coming your way.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 It’s not about saving, but spending well.
🔹 People matter more than possessions.
🔹 You may secure both value and meaning today.
🔹 A surprise may bring unexpected joy.
🔹 You may thrive in your specialty.
🔹 Blue tones will suit you.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Gloomy | 🧭 South
🔹 Love — even the hard kind — is still love.
🔹 A spouse may be more present than children.
🔹 Respect your partner’s words — peace follows.
🔹 Married Dogs — focus on family planning.
🔹 Work and love can coexist.
🔹 Don’t confuse attention with affection.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Older ways still have value.
🔹 Learning never stops — stay curious.
🔹 Learn something digital today.
🔹 Prioritize wisely — not all tasks are equal.
🔹 Match the tone of those above you.
🔹 Focus on learning, not just earning.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
