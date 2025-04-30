China releases white paper on Covid-19 origins tracing, Xinhua reports

China released a white paper on Covid-19 prevention, control and origin tracing on Wednesday, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, lauding its own contributions while casting doubts on the United States.The next step in origin-tracing work should focus on the United States, China's National Health Commission said, according to Xinhua.The United States should not continue to "pretend to be deaf and dumb" but should respond to the legitimate concerns of the international community, the white paper said.Reuters