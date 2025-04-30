Trump says he thinks Putin wants peace in Ukraine despite recent attacks

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he thinks President Vladimir Putin wants to stop Russia's war in Ukraine, despite recent attacks against the beleaguered nation.Trump responded "I think he does" when asked whether he thinks Putin wants to make peace during an interview with ABC News' Terry Moran."If it weren't for me, I think he'd want to take over the whole country," Trump said. "I will tell you, I was not happy when I saw Putin shooting missiles into a few towns and cities."Reuters