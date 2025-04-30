Trump says he wants to be the next pope
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 13:34
U.S. President Donald Trump joked that he would like to become the next pope, as the Vatican prepares to select a new pontiff.
The comment comes as he was asked by reporters if he had a preference for the next pontiff as he was departing the White House en route to Michigan for an event marking his 100th day in office, according to the White House press pool on Tuesday.
"I want to be pope — that would be my number one choice," he answered.
He then added, “I must say, we have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who’s very good, so we’ll see what happens.”
According to Politico, the cardinal Trump referred to is Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, though Dolan is not considered a leading candidate in the upcoming papal election.
Earlier, international outlets such as The Times reported that Trump and his supporters hope a conservative figure will be selected as the next pope.
The Vatican plans to begin the conclave to choose a successor to Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21, on May 7.
Asked to reflect on his first 100 days in office, Trump expressed confidence, saying, “I think everything’s either been done or is being done.”
“The border is in great shape. I’d say we’re at 99.9 percent [on stopping illegal immigration], and that was my number one priority.”
He also claimed that the economy is “doing very well” and emphasized the success of his trade policies, stating, “We used to lose billions a day in trade, but now we’ve brought that down and soon we’re going to be making tremendous money.”
Trump kicked off a rally later that evening in Macomb County, Michigan. A manufacturing hub with a significant Arab American population, the state of Michigan traditionally leaned Democratic but swung in favor of Trump in the last election.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
