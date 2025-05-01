'Investing in America'
Bithumb to come under stricter regulation upon FTC's large conglomerate designation
Trump says Samsung plans large U.S. plant, but firm hasn't announced anything
Korea's exports rise 3.7% in April, shipments to U.S. down 6.8%
U.S. Navy secretary hails Korean shipbuilding during HD Hyundai, Hanwha Ocean shipyard tours
Supermarket AI system sorts good peaches from bad
Korean supermarkets stock up on American cherries
Honey, I shrunk the chips
Empty alleyways
Costly cuisine
