 U.S. Navy secretary hails Korean shipbuilding during HD Hyundai, Hanwha Ocean shipyard tours
Published: 01 May. 2025, 16:29
HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun, third from left, introduces naval vessels under construction to U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, second from left, during a tour of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ special shipyard in Ulsan on April 30. [HD HYUNDAI]

During a visit to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' headquarters in Ulsan on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan penned a message in the guest book: “Bravo Zulu.”
 
The term, used in U.S. Navy communications, means “well done” or “mission accomplished” — a gesture symbolizing the strengthening partnership between the U.S. military branch and Korea’s shipbuilding industry.
 

Related Article

According to HD Hyundai on Thursday, Phelan met with Chung Ki-sun, the group’s executive vice chairman, to discuss avenues of collaboration between the United States and Korea's shipbuilding sectors. The Navy secretary praised HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ facility capabilities while touring its shipyard.
 
“Leveraging the expertise of these highly capable shipyards enables timely maintenance and repairs for our vessels to operate at peak performance,” he said.
 
U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, right, signs a guest book aboard the ROKS Jeongjo the Great at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard in Ulsan on April 30. [HD HYUNDAI]

“Korea and the United States are not only friends tied by blood, but also the strongest of allies,” Chung responded.
 
“Based on HD Hyundai’s technological edge and shipbuilding capacity, we are committed to contributing to the revival of America’s shipbuilding industry,” he added.
 
Phelan also boarded the ROKS Jeongjo the Great Aegis destroyer, currently docked for routine inspection. Crew members saluted the U.S. official as he came aboard, and Phelan reportedly returned the salute.
 
Along with Phelan's message in the guest book, Chung wrote, “Let’s work together to rebuild America’s shipbuilding base.”
 
U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, fourth from left, and Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Dong Kwan Kim, third from left, tour the maintenance site of the USNS Yukon at Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje shipyard on April 30. [HANWHA OCEAN]

Later, Phelan traveled south to Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje shipyard to meet Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan. There, he inspected the U.S. Navy’s USNS Yukon replenishment oiler, currently undergoing maintenance at the shipyard.
 
“The relationship between the U.S. Navy and the Republic of Korea’s maritime industrial base goes far beyond ship maintenance; it is a cornerstone of our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and strengthens the overall bond between our nations,” Phelan said.
 
Kim assured him that Hanwha Ocean is fully prepared to meet the Navy’s strategic needs as it seeks to be its “most trusted partner,” and that the firm is securing additional shipyards in the United States to maximize synergy and expand its footprint in the North American market.
 
Hanwha acquired Philly Shipyard in December 2024 and is reportedly considering further U.S. investments.
 
Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Dong Kwan Kim, first from right, introduces the ship block assembly plant at Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje shipyard to U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, second from right, on April 30. [HANWHA OCEAN]

Both HD Hyundai and Hanwha Ocean are accelerating their push into the U.S. market. Last month, HD Hyundai signed a memorandum of understanding with Huntington Ingalls Industries, the largest military shipbuilder in the United States, to collaborate on naval shipbuilding at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi.
 
Hanwha Ocean, for its part, acquired a 9.9 percent stake in Austal, an Australian defense contractor that supplies high-speed transport ships to the U.S. Navy. Austal operates shipyards in Alabama and California.
 
Washington has also taken notice. On Wednesday, Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana highlighted Korea and Japan’s competitiveness in shipbuilding while speaking at a forum hosted by the Hudson Institute.
 
“A number of our allies, South Koreans in particular […] I've had several direct conversations with them, some with the Japanese. They have capital, looking for opportunities here because of their core competencies in shipbuilding,” said Young.
 
“We have a model in the CHIPS Act, in which this sort of partnership has occurred. We need to build on that success,” he added.
 
Young and Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona last month reintroduced the Shipbuilding and Harbor Infrastructure for Prosperity and Security, or SHIPS, Act, which would allow U.S. Navy ships to be built abroad and fund domestic shipbuilding infrastructure.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY OH SAM-GWON [[email protected]]
