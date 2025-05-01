 Jeju Air to launch new route to Hakodate, expand other Japanese services
Korea JoongAng Daily

Jeju Air to launch new route to Hakodate, expand other Japanese services

Published: 01 May. 2025, 15:59
A plane takes off through a snowstorm at Jeju International Airport in Jeju on Feb. 7. [YONHAP]

Jeju Air said Thursday it will launch a new route to Hakodate, Japan, next month to expand its service network to the neighboring country amid growing summer travel demand.
 
The Korean low-cost carrier will begin operations on the Incheon-Hakodate route with two weekly flights starting June 5 and later increase the frequency to four flights per week beginning July 1.
 

Hakodate is one of the main cities on Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island. The airline noted the city's mild summer climate makes it an ideal destination for outdoor activities, such as golf and hiking.
 
Jeju Air said it also plans to expand its flight frequency on other Japanese routes in the coming months, including those to Fukuoka, Hiroshima and Osaka, to enhance travel convenience for passengers.

Yonhap
