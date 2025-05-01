 SKT ordered to halt new subscriptions until SIM shortage resolved
Published: 01 May. 2025, 16:19 Updated: 01 May. 2025, 16:41
Travelers wait to replace their SIM cards at the SK Telecom roaming center in Terminal 1 of Incheon International Airport in Incheon on May 1. [NEWS1]

The Ministry of Science and ICT on Thursday issued an administrative order requiring SK Telecom to suspend all new mobile service subscriptions until the supply of SIM cards stabilizes.
 
The ministry said the measure aims to prevent further inconvenience to users and urged the telecom to implement stronger corrective actions to address the issue.
 

Authorities also called on SK Telecom to submit a plan to enforce SIM protection services for vulnerable groups.
 
The ministry further requested that the company review demands raised by consumer advocacy groups. These include calls for waiving cancellation fees, providing compensation for damages and easing the burden of proof required for affected customers to receive redress.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HONG JOO-HEE
