Trump hosts global executives at White House investment event, praises Hyundai, Samsung

U.S. senator highlights Korea’s capital, expertise in rebuilding shipbuilding industry

Korea designates Yeosu as 'industrial crisis response area' to support petrochemical firms

U.S. Secretary of the Navy tours HD Hyundai shipyard

SK chief Chey pressed to appear at National Assembly over SKT data breach

Related Stories

Trump says Samsung to build 'massive' U.S. facilities due to his tariffs

Hyundai Motor, Kia stocks tank on eve of Trump tariff rollout

Rivals Apple, Samsung face similar challenges in wake of Trump tariffs

Trump to reduce impact of auto tariffs, U.S. Commerce secretary says

Trump says tariff talks will be finished over 'next three to four weeks'