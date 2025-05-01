 U.S. Secretary of the Navy tours HD Hyundai shipyard
Published: 01 May. 2025, 13:13
U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, fifth from right, and HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun, next to Phelan, look at special vessels at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard in Ulsan. [HD HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES]

U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan discussed Korea-U.S. naval shipbuilding cooperation with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries executives at the firm’s headquarters in Ulsan on Wednesday amid the Donald Trump administration’s push to bolster U.S. maritime capacity.  
 
Phelan met with HD Hyundai’s Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun and toured facilities including the commercial shipbuilding site and the shipyard where state-of-the-art Aegis destroyers and other naval vessels are built, according to HD Hyundai on Thursday.
 

Chung advocated for a strong working relationship between HD Hyundai and the U.S. Navy, calling the United States Korea’s “blood-bonded friend and strongest ally.”
 
“HD Hyundai will contribute to rebuilding the U.S. shipbuilding industry by leveraging its world-class technology and shipbuilding capabilities,” Chung said.
 
Phelan had also visited Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje shipyard the same day, and toured shipyards in Japan on Monday.
 
The visits come as Washington seeks to rebuild its domestic shipbuilding capacity and strengthen its naval forces. The United States is looking towards allied countries’ shipbuilders in the initiative stages as it builds on its shipbuilding capabilities and supply chains.
 
“The expertise, speed and scale of the enterprise is a credit to both [HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean]. We have a lot to learn. I look forward to further enhancing our relationship,” Phelan wrote on X following the site visits.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
U.S. Secretary of the Navy tours HD Hyundai shipyard

