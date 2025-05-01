J-Hope's final 'Hope on the Stage' concert to be livestreamed worldwide
Published: 01 May. 2025, 15:26 Updated: 01 May. 2025, 15:45
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
The finale concert for J-Hope’s “Hope on the Stage” tour set to take place in Osaka, Japan, on May 31 will be livestreamed at movie theaters globally, the singer’s agency, BigHit Music, said Thursday.
The BTS singer and dancer is currently on his first global tour as a solo act spanning 31 concerts across 15 regions, including Asia and North America, that started in February.
The live viewing experience will be available at more than 90 CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox theaters in Korea. The concert will also be broadcast at select cinemas in around 70 countries around the world.
Tickets sales will open at 6 p.m. on May 9. More details about tickets and locations are available on the event's website.
J-Hope's next stops in the tour include Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday and Sunday. The Osaka performance on May 31 will conclude J-Hope’s tour.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)