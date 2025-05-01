Kiss of Life to release digital single 'Kiss Road' on May 7
Published: 01 May. 2025, 16:22 Updated: 01 May. 2025, 16:55
- KIM JU-YEON
Kiss of Life will release its digital single “Kiss Road” on May 7, shortly after the girl group wraps up its world tour of the same name, according to agency S2 Entertainment on Thursday.
The single is Kiss of Life's first new music in around six months since its third EP, "Lose Yourself," was released in October.
Kiss of Life embarked on its global tour, “Kiss Road,” with a concert in Seoul in October. The group has since performed in the United States, Europe and other parts of Asia, and is set to conclude the tour with a concert in Osaka, Japan, on Sunday.
The upcoming digital single records the members’ growth and memories shared with their fans while going on the tour, according to S2 Entertainment.
“You will be able to feel how much the members have grown through their world tour and the time they've spent connecting with fans around the globe,” the agency said.
Kiss of Life debuted in July 2023 with its first EP, "Kiss of Life." The four-member group is known for hits like “Sugarcoat” (2023), “Sticky” (2024) and “Midas Touch” (2024).
