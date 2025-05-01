 Kiss of Life to release digital single 'Kiss Road' on May 7
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Kiss of Life to release digital single 'Kiss Road' on May 7

Published: 01 May. 2025, 16:22 Updated: 01 May. 2025, 16:55
Girl group Kiss of Life [S2 ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Kiss of Life [S2 ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Kiss of Life will release its digital single “Kiss Road” on May 7, shortly after the girl group wraps up its world tour of the same name, according to agency S2 Entertainment on Thursday.
 
The single is Kiss of Life's first new music in around six months since its third EP, "Lose Yourself," was released in October.
 

Related Article

 
Kiss of Life embarked on its global tour, “Kiss Road,” with a concert in Seoul in October. The group has since performed in the United States, Europe and other parts of Asia, and is set to conclude the tour with a concert in Osaka, Japan, on Sunday.  
 
Kiss of Life will release digital single “Kiss Road” on May 7, 2025. [S2 ENTERTAINMENT]

Kiss of Life will release digital single “Kiss Road” on May 7, 2025. [S2 ENTERTAINMENT]

 
The upcoming digital single records the members’ growth and memories shared with their fans while going on the tour, according to S2 Entertainment.
 
“You will be able to feel how much the members have grown through their world tour and the time they've spent connecting with fans around the globe,” the agency said.  
 
Kiss of Life debuted in July 2023 with its first EP, "Kiss of Life." The four-member group is known for hits like “Sugarcoat” (2023), “Sticky” (2024) and “Midas Touch” (2024).
 

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Kiss of Life Kiss Road tour digital single S2 Entertainment

More in K-pop

Man indicted for breaking into NewJeans' former dormitory and stealing items

Kiss of Life to release digital single 'Kiss Road' on May 7

Riize to embark on Asian solo tour in July

TWS to make official Japanese debut with EP in July

J-Hope's final 'Hope on the Stage' concert to be livestreamed worldwide

Related Stories

Kiss of Life to kick off first world tour with Seoul shows on Oct. 26, 27

Kiss of Life pays homage to the 2000s in Britney Spears-inspired single

[SHOWCASE] Kiss of Life shows it was 'Born to be XX' in latest EP

Kiss of Life to drop second EP 'Born to be XX' in November

Kiss of Life aims to blow fresh life into K-pop with debut
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)