Riize to embark on Asian solo tour in July
Published: 01 May. 2025, 16:09
-
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
Boy band Riize will go on an Asian solo tour in July, the group's agency SM Entertainment announced Thursday.
A promotional poster released by the boy band on Thursday unveiled the names of the cities Riize will make stops in for the tour. The tour kicks off in Seoul with a three-day run from July 4 to 6 at the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, southern Seoul, followed by performances in Hong Kong, Saitama, Hiroshima, Kuala Lumpur, Fukuoka, Taipei, Tokyo and Bangkok.
The group will continue into 2026 with concerts in Jakarta and Manila in January 2026 and Singapore and Macau in February 2026. Additional dates are expected to be announced soon.
This marks a major milestone for Riize, who held its global fan-con tour "Riizing Day" earlier this year, visiting 19 cities, including a successful hall tour in Japan.
Further details regarding ticket sales for the upcoming Seoul concerts and tours in other cities will be shared in the near future via the group's official social media channels.
Riize is set to release its first full-length album, "Odyssey," on May 19. It consists of 10 tracks and can be preordered starting Monday at various online and offline record stores, according to the band’s agency.
Riize debuted as a seven-member group on Sept. 4, 2023 with “Get a Guitar,” its first single. “Riizing” was released on June 17, 2024, its lead track “Boom Boom Bass” (2024) peaking at No. 2 on the Melon Top 100 chart.
