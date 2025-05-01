SHINee to stream past concerts ahead of 17th anniversary
Published: 01 May. 2025, 14:50
- KIM JU-YEON
SHINee's previous concerts will be streamed on the band's YouTube channel during the week leading up to the group’s 17th anniversary on May 25, the band’s agency SM Entertainment said Thursday.
Recorded versions of the boy band’s concerts will be released from May 18 to 22 under the title “SHINee Week.”
The first to be streamed is “SHINee World,” the band’s first solo concert, on May 18. “SHINee World II,” “SHINee World III,” “SHINee World IV” and “SHINee World V” will follow on the subsequent days.
SM Entertainment said it expects the live-streamed concerts to offer a nostalgic experience for SHINee fans around the world as they relive past performances.
The agency also hopes the event will build excitement for the group’s upcoming “SHINee World VII [E.S.S.A.Y] (Every Stage Shines Around You)” concerts, set to take place at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, from May 23 to 25.
SHINee debuted under SM Entertainment in 2008 with members Taemin, Jonghyun, Minho, Onew and Key. Their hit songs include “Ring Ding Dong” (2009), “Lucifer” (2010) and “View” (2015).
