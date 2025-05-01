TWS to make official Japanese debut with EP in July
Published: 01 May. 2025, 15:53
K-pop boy band TWS will make its official Japanese debut with an EP in July.
TWS announced on Thursday on its official social media channels that its debut Japanese EP, “Meet You for the First Time,” will be released on July 2. The single will include three tracks, one of which is a Japanese original song.
“This work captures the sparkle and excitement of summer memories — something everyone has likely felt at least once — allowing listeners to find something special in their everyday lives,” said the boy band’s Pledis Entertainment. “It will showcase the refreshing and vibrant charm of TWS.”
TWS’s first single “Last Bell” surpassed 100,000 units in cumulative shipments in Japan during its release month of December 2024, earning a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan.
The band’s third EP “Try With Us,” released on April 21, recently ranked No. 2 on Oricon’s weekly album chart dated May 5, which tracked sales from April 21 to 27.
TWS held its first fan meet and greet in Japan, “42:Club,” at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Main Arena in Tokyo on March 15 and 16.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
