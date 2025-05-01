Park Hee-gon, director of 'Perfect Game,' dies at 56
Published: 01 May. 2025, 13:21
Director Park Hee-gon, best known for the films “Perfect Game” (2011) and “Fengshui” (2018), died on Wednesday. He was 56.
Park died from a chronic illness in the morning, his family announced.
His family explained that he had been in a coma since suffering cardiac arrest in late 2023. Although he appeared to be recovering earlier this year, he ultimately did not regain consciousness.
Park graduated from the English Language and Literature Department at Kyungwon University. He made his directorial debut with the crime thriller “Insadong Scandal” (2009), starring Uhm Jung-hwa and Kim Rae-won.
He also directed the sports drama “Perfect Game” in 2011, which depicted the real-life rivalry between legendary pitchers Choi Dong-won and Sun Dong-yeol. He went on to direct the 2018 period drama “Fengshui” featuring Cho Seung-woo.
His final film was “Target,” a thriller released in August 2023 starring Shin Hye-sun.
The funeral altar has been set up at the funeral hall of Myongji Hospital in Goyang, Gyeonggi. He is survived by his sister Park Geum and brothers Park Dae-gon and Park Jin-gon.
The funeral will be held at 6:40 a.m. on Friday. Park will be buried at Seoul Memorial Park in Goyang, Gyeonggi.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
