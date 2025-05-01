Han Duck-soo announces resignation from public office
Published: 01 May. 2025, 16:24
Han Duck-soo, Korea's former acting president and prime minister, announced his resignation from public office on Thursday.
“I am here today to share the final decision I've made after much deliberation,” Han said during a nationally televised address on Thursday. “Just moments ago, I stepped down from my position as acting president and prime minister.”
“Our society is mired in factional conflict, with respective sides turning their back on the other, making any reasonable discussion impossible,” said Han, describing his current position as a fork “between two paths.”
Han is expected to run for president, his close aides said Wednesday.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
