Han Duck-soo to enter presidential race tomorrow: 'This is the only path forward'
Published: 01 May. 2025, 19:33 Updated: 01 May. 2025, 19:52
Han Duck-soo, a lifelong bureaucrat who began his public service career in 1970 as a customs officer and went on to serve as ambassador to the United States, finance minister, prime minister twice and eventually acting president, has seemingly decided to enter politics in earnest.
“I have decided to step down from my position in order to do what I can and must do to overcome the crisis we face,” Han said in a televised national address at 4 p.m. on Thursday from the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul.
“The Republic of Korea stands at a crossroads,” he said, referring to Korea by its official name. “Whether we advance firmly to G7 [Group of 7] levels or fall behind, whether we choose cooperation or descend into political extremism, it is up to us.
“After much distress and deliberation, I concluded that if this is the only path forward, I must take it.”
With these words, Han seemingly declared his intention to run in the June 3 presidential election. It marks the first time an acting president has announced a presidential bid during their tenure since the direct presidential election system was introduced.
Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Jo Seoung-lae, senior spokesperson for the party, criticized the move.
“Han Duck-soo, deputy of a treasonous regime and suspect of insurrection, has resigned with the presidency in mind,” Jo said. “The people will harshly judge Prime Minister Han, who has abandoned his duties.”
Han’s address was aired just 30 minutes after the Supreme Court overturned the acquittal of former DP leader and candidate Lee Jae-myung and sent his election law violation case back to the Seoul High Court for retrial. Han reportedly did not comment on the ruling.
In his remarks, Han cited escalating political polarization, the global trade war and mounting geopolitical risks as reasons for entering the race.
“Trade rules are shifting rapidly, and the geopolitical order is shaking unpredictably,” Han said. “Our society has fallen into entrenched ideological camps that have prevented any rational discourse for years.”
“Unless we break away from extremist politics and establish a foundation for bipartisan governance, whoever takes power will only face repeated division and conflict,” he said. “Populist economic policies that change with the winds of public opinion cannot safeguard our national interest in foreign negotiations, boost industrial competitiveness or revitalize regional economies.”
Earlier in the day, Han presided over a national security ministers’ meeting — his final official duty — and had lunch with aides at a pork belly restaurant at Tongin Market in Jongno District. During a brief farewell ceremony around 5 p.m., he urged staff to “ensure not a single lapse in state affairs.”
Although Han initially distanced himself from the election after being reinstated as acting president on April 24 following the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of his impeachment, he was reportedly swayed by former ruling party figures who argued that “Lee Jae-myung must be stopped” amid the DP’s legislative majority and renewed U.S.-China tariff tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-entry into the political scene.
Han is scheduled to formally announce his candidacy at the National Assembly on Friday. His platform is speculated to include a constitutional amendment to shorten the presidential term and reduce executive and legislative powers, the formation of a grand coalition cabinet and sustainable economic growth policies focused on young and marginalized communities.
Han is also expected to apologize for former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Dec. 3 emergency martial law declaration and call for sweeping political reform across parties, including the conservative People Power Party (PPP).
Responding to speculation over a possible name change for the PPP, a Han campaign official said it “has nothing to do with acting President Han’s intentions.” Han is also considering visiting the Parliamentarian’s Society of the Republic of Korea as his first campaign stop to discuss constitutional reforms.
Han plans to register with the National Election Commission as an independent and will focus more on building a broad anti-Lee coalition than on traditional grassroots campaigning. Potential allies include former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and former PPP lawmakers Lee Jun-seok and Yoo Seong-min.
However, time is short. The official registration deadline is May 11, but the PPP considers noon on May 7 the final deadline for unifying candidates, as election materials must be printed. With the PPP set to choose its final candidate on Saturday, that leaves just four days for negotiations.
Within the PPP, some are proposing a one-shot, top-down public primary between Han and the PPP nominee. Under this plan, the two sides would agree on Sunday to a 100 percent public opinion poll, conduct the survey on May 5-6, and announce a unified candidate on May 7. If Han wins, he would join the PPP and become its official nominee.
“Given the timeline, it’s unlikely we’ll be able to hold televised debates,” said senior PPP official. Still, both PPP contenders — Kim Moon-soo and Han Dong-hoon — remain cautious, saying a merger without justification would be hard to accept.
“Once someone becomes a party’s nominee, it’s not easy to step aside,” another PPP official said, adding that Lee’s legal issues may further complicate the unification talks.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK TAE-IN [[email protected]]
