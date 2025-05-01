 Han Duck-soo to enter presidential race tomorrow: 'This is the only path forward'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > 2025 Presidential Election

print dictionary print

Han Duck-soo to enter presidential race tomorrow: 'This is the only path forward'

Published: 01 May. 2025, 19:33 Updated: 01 May. 2025, 19:52
Former acting President Han Duck-soo delivers a public address at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 1. [NEWS1]

Former acting President Han Duck-soo delivers a public address at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 1. [NEWS1]

 
Han Duck-soo, a lifelong bureaucrat who began his public service career in 1970 as a customs officer and went on to serve as ambassador to the United States, finance minister, prime minister twice and eventually acting president, has seemingly decided to enter politics in earnest.
 
“I have decided to step down from my position in order to do what I can and must do to overcome the crisis we face,” Han said in a televised national address at 4 p.m. on Thursday from the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul.
 

Related Article

 
“The Republic of Korea stands at a crossroads,” he said, referring to Korea by its official name. “Whether we advance firmly to G7 [Group of 7] levels or fall behind, whether we choose cooperation or descend into political extremism, it is up to us.
 
“After much distress and deliberation, I concluded that if this is the only path forward, I must take it.”
 
With these words, Han seemingly declared his intention to run in the June 3 presidential election. It marks the first time an acting president has announced a presidential bid during their tenure since the direct presidential election system was introduced.
 
Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Jo Seoung-lae, senior spokesperson for the party, criticized the move.
 
“Han Duck-soo, deputy of a treasonous regime and suspect of insurrection, has resigned with the presidency in mind,” Jo said. “The people will harshly judge Prime Minister Han, who has abandoned his duties.”
 
Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, after attending a trial for corruption charges on April 29. [YONHAP]

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, after attending a trial for corruption charges on April 29. [YONHAP]

 
Han’s address was aired just 30 minutes after the Supreme Court overturned the acquittal of former DP leader and candidate Lee Jae-myung and sent his election law violation case back to the Seoul High Court for retrial. Han reportedly did not comment on the ruling.
 
In his remarks, Han cited escalating political polarization, the global trade war and mounting geopolitical risks as reasons for entering the race.
 
“Trade rules are shifting rapidly, and the geopolitical order is shaking unpredictably,” Han said. “Our society has fallen into entrenched ideological camps that have prevented any rational discourse for years.”
 
“Unless we break away from extremist politics and establish a foundation for bipartisan governance, whoever takes power will only face repeated division and conflict,” he said. “Populist economic policies that change with the winds of public opinion cannot safeguard our national interest in foreign negotiations, boost industrial competitiveness or revitalize regional economies.”
 
Former acting President Han Duck-soo speaks during an Economic Security Strategy Task Force meeting at the government complex in central Seoul on April 21. [YONHAP]

Former acting President Han Duck-soo speaks during an Economic Security Strategy Task Force meeting at the government complex in central Seoul on April 21. [YONHAP]

 
Earlier in the day, Han presided over a national security ministers’ meeting — his final official duty — and had lunch with aides at a pork belly restaurant at Tongin Market in Jongno District. During a brief farewell ceremony around 5 p.m., he urged staff to “ensure not a single lapse in state affairs.”
 
Although Han initially distanced himself from the election after being reinstated as acting president on April 24 following the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of his impeachment, he was reportedly swayed by former ruling party figures who argued that “Lee Jae-myung must be stopped” amid the DP’s legislative majority and renewed U.S.-China tariff tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-entry into the political scene.
 
Han is scheduled to formally announce his candidacy at the National Assembly on Friday. His platform is speculated to include a constitutional amendment to shorten the presidential term and reduce executive and legislative powers, the formation of a grand coalition cabinet and sustainable economic growth policies focused on young and marginalized communities.
 
Han is also expected to apologize for former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Dec. 3 emergency martial law declaration and call for sweeping political reform across parties, including the conservative People Power Party (PPP).
 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the second hearing of his criminal trial on insurrection charges at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on April 21. [YONHAP]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the second hearing of his criminal trial on insurrection charges at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on April 21. [YONHAP]

 
Responding to speculation over a possible name change for the PPP, a Han campaign official said it “has nothing to do with acting President Han’s intentions.” Han is also considering visiting the Parliamentarian’s Society of the Republic of Korea as his first campaign stop to discuss constitutional reforms.
 
Han plans to register with the National Election Commission as an independent and will focus more on building a broad anti-Lee coalition than on traditional grassroots campaigning. Potential allies include former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and former PPP lawmakers Lee Jun-seok and Yoo Seong-min.
 
However, time is short. The official registration deadline is May 11, but the PPP considers noon on May 7 the final deadline for unifying candidates, as election materials must be printed. With the PPP set to choose its final candidate on Saturday, that leaves just four days for negotiations.
 
Within the PPP, some are proposing a one-shot, top-down public primary between Han and the PPP nominee. Under this plan, the two sides would agree on Sunday to a 100 percent public opinion poll, conduct the survey on May 5-6, and announce a unified candidate on May 7. If Han wins, he would join the PPP and become its official nominee.
 
People Power Party candidates Kim Moon-soo, left, and Han Dong-hoon, right, pose for a photo at the party's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, after the announcement of the final round of candidates on April 29. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

People Power Party candidates Kim Moon-soo, left, and Han Dong-hoon, right, pose for a photo at the party's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, after the announcement of the final round of candidates on April 29. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
“Given the timeline, it’s unlikely we’ll be able to hold televised debates,” said senior PPP official. Still, both PPP contenders — Kim Moon-soo and Han Dong-hoon — remain cautious, saying a merger without justification would be hard to accept.
 
“Once someone becomes a party’s nominee, it’s not easy to step aside,” another PPP official said, adding that Lee’s legal issues may further complicate the unification talks.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK TAE-IN [[email protected]]
tags Han Duck-soo Election Lee Jae-myung DP PPP

More in 2025 Presidential Election

Han Duck-soo to enter presidential race tomorrow: 'This is the only path forward'

Lee Jae-myung headed for second trial after Supreme Court overturns acquittal

Han Duck-soo announces resignation from public office

Supreme Court remands Lee Jae-myung's election law violation case for retrial

42% favor Lee Jae-myung, 13% Han Duck-soo in latest poll

Related Stories

Prime Minister Han ignites political uproar with Constitutional Court picks

Lee Jae-myung headed for second trial after Supreme Court overturns acquittal

Korean presidential election: Here's who might take on Lee Jae-myung on June 3

Lee Jae-myung maintains big lead in presidential election poll

Lee Jae-myung widens lead in presidential race, poll shows
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)