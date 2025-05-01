 U.S. has no 'current' plans to permanently deploy F-35 fighters to Korea, U.S. Air Force says
Published: 01 May. 2025, 11:34
An F-35 stealth fighter lands after completing a flight during the Freedom Flag, a combined aerial exercise between the Korean and U.S. Air Forces, at the Gwangju Air Base in Gwangsan District, Gwangju, on April 18, 2025. [YONHAP]

The U.S. military has no "current" plans to permanently deploy F-35A fighters to Korea, a U.S. Air Force spokesperson said Wednesday, amid reports that it is considering assigning the radar-evading aircraft to the Asian ally.
 
It has been reported that the United States has been mulling permanently stationing F-35As at Kunsan Air Base, a U.S. installation in Gunsan, North Jeolla — a deployment that would significantly strengthen the U.S. Air Force fleet in Korea, which currently consists of older-generation jets.
 

"There are no current plans to permanently assign U.S. F-35As at Kunsan Air Base," the spokesperson said in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency.
 
It remains unclear whether the United States is still considering a possible F-35A assignment to Korea although no final decision has been made yet.
 
Previously, U.S. F-35 jets were temporarily deployed to Korea for joint Air drills.
 
Korea itself runs 39 F-35As with a plan to procure another 20.
 

