U.S. trade representative calls Korea 'very forward-leaning,' going 'in right direction' amid talks

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Wednesday Korea is “very forward-leaning” and going “in the right direction,” as Seoul and Washington are set to hold working-level trade talks this week to discuss U.S. tariffs and economic and industrial cooperation between the two countries.Greer made the remarks in a Fox News interview as South Korea is seeking to secure exemptions and exceptions from the Trump administration's “reciprocal” and sectoral tariffs amid concerns that the new levies would adversely impact the two countries' trade ties.“South Korea, they've been very forward-leaning. We are going to see them again pretty soon,” Greer said.“They've provided offers. We've given feedback. I think ... again, we're out sometime with Korea, but they are going in the right direction,” he added.Last week, Greer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met Korea's Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun for the “two-plus-two” meeting in Washington.The two sides agreed to seek a “July package” agreement on trade and other related issues before July 8, when President Donald Trump's 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs ends. They also decided to focus their discussions on four categories — tariff and nontariff measures; economic security; investment cooperation and currency policy.Asked to comment on the argument that a trade deal would usually take a long time to conclude, Greer said the Trump administration concentrates on a “targeted” mission.“We are very focused on a targeted mission here. We want to achieve reciprocal trade and reduce the trade deficit. So we are focused on market access, getting down tariffs, nontariff barriers, enhancing economic security and that kind of thing,” he said.“So it's a very targeted approach and we can do it in a short time.”Yonhap