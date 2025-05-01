 U.S. trade representative calls Korea 'very forward-leaning,' going 'in right direction' amid talks
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

U.S. trade representative calls Korea 'very forward-leaning,' going 'in right direction' amid talks

Published: 01 May. 2025, 16:10
Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, second from left, Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun, left, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, second from right, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer pose for a photo prior to their trade talks in Washington on April 24. [NEWS1]

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, second from left, Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun, left, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, second from right, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer pose for a photo prior to their trade talks in Washington on April 24. [NEWS1]

 
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Wednesday Korea is “very forward-leaning” and going “in the right direction,” as Seoul and Washington are set to hold working-level trade talks this week to discuss U.S. tariffs and economic and industrial cooperation between the two countries.
 
Greer made the remarks in a Fox News interview as South Korea is seeking to secure exemptions and exceptions from the Trump administration's “reciprocal” and sectoral tariffs amid concerns that the new levies would adversely impact the two countries' trade ties.
 

Related Article

“South Korea, they've been very forward-leaning. We are going to see them again pretty soon,” Greer said.
 
“They've provided offers. We've given feedback. I think ... again, we're out sometime with Korea, but they are going in the right direction,” he added.
 
Last week, Greer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met Korea's Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun for the “two-plus-two” meeting in Washington.
 
The two sides agreed to seek a “July package” agreement on trade and other related issues before July 8, when President Donald Trump's 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs ends. They also decided to focus their discussions on four categories — tariff and nontariff measures; economic security; investment cooperation and currency policy.
 
Asked to comment on the argument that a trade deal would usually take a long time to conclude, Greer said the Trump administration concentrates on a “targeted” mission.
 
“We are very focused on a targeted mission here. We want to achieve reciprocal trade and reduce the trade deficit. So we are focused on market access, getting down tariffs, nontariff barriers, enhancing economic security and that kind of thing,” he said.
 
“So it's a very targeted approach and we can do it in a short time.”

Yonhap
tags USTR U.S. Greer

More in Diplomacy

U.S. trade representative calls Korea 'very forward-leaning,' going 'in right direction' amid talks

Arab delegation maintains Gyeongju ties dating back to Unified Silla with tour

Trump Jr. arrives in Seoul for meeting with biz leaders amid tariff concerns

What’s below the surface of the Korea–China tensions over steel platforms in the Yellow Sea?

Korea to hold second preparatory high-level meeting for APEC summit next month

Related Stories

Trump's USTR nominee warns Korea and others against regulating U.S. tech firms

USTR in Korea to discuss supply-chain issues and steel

Korea, U.S. trade heads meet to discuss supply chains, steel tariffs

Korea, U.S. agree to continue consultations over Inflation Reduction Act

History is not about animosity
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)