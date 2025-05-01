Rekindled Daegu wildfire nears full containment
Published: 01 May. 2025, 13:21
Authorities neared full containment of a wildfire on Mount Hamji in Daegu on Thursday morning, after a resurgence of flames earlier this week prolonged efforts to extinguish the blaze.
“As of around 8 a.m., the remaining fire line of about 500 meters (1,640 feet) that persisted until 4:30 a.m. had almost completely disappeared,” a Korea Forest Service official said on Thursday. “Only small embers remain scattered in some areas.”
Crews remained on alert, as intermittent flare-ups and suppression efforts have continued during mop-up operations. Rain forecast for the afternoon raised hopes of complete containment.
Authorities deployed 884 personnel to the site as of 7 a.m., including 200 officials from Buk District Office, 40 from Daegu City Hall, 28 from the Forest Service, 481 firefighters and 125 military personnel. They also mobilized 43 helicopters in succession throughout the morning.
The fire had spread across 766 acres as of the latest assessment, up from 642 acres at the time of the first containment declaration. Officials expect the 10 millimeters (0.4 inches) of rain forecast for 3 p.m. to help extinguish remaining embers.
Overnight, more than 590 personnel and about 30 apparatuses worked to clear hotspots. Authorities focused their efforts on preventing the spread of embers toward residential areas in Seobeon-dong and Guam-dong, where many apartment buildings are located.
Firefighters stationed about 60 fire trucks and deployed 200 personnel to those neighborhoods in case of an emergency.
The fire displaced 265 residents from the Mount Hamji area, who took shelter in four schools: Paldal Elementary, Dongbyeon Middle, Yeongyeong Elementary and Bukbu Elementary.
Many residents stayed awake through the night. By 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the total number of evacuees reached 281.
Authorities relocated about 120 patients and staff from local nursing hospitals to nearby medical facilities deemed safe.
The wildfire initially broke out at 2:01 p.m. on Monday, burning through 642 acres before officials announced containment at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
But flames reignited later that day at 7:31 p.m. on the seventh ridge near Baengnyeonsa Temple, reigniting containment efforts.
