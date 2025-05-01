 North Korea says new bridge to Russia reinforces economic cooperation
North Korea says new bridge to Russia reinforces economic cooperation

Published: 01 May. 2025, 11:33
Officials attend a ground-breaking ceremony for a new road bridge spanning the Tumen River that will link North Korea to Russia in Rason Municipality, North Korea, on April 30, 2025, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. [YONHAP]

North Korea said the construction of a new bridge linking it to Russia is a "significant" development of relations between the two countries, state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.
 
Russia and North Korea on Wednesday began construction of a road bridge that will span the Tumen River. It had been in discussion for years but was agreed on during a visit by President Vladimir Putin to North Korea in 2024.
 
"It provides a substantial guarantee for laying down and reinforcing... important infrastructure for economic cooperation and for vitalizing bilateral cooperation including travel of persons, tourism and circulation of commodities," KCNA said.
 
North Korea appears to have gained economic and military benefits in exchange for sending arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Pyongyang is discussing industrial modernization in 14 sectors with aid from Russia, including in metals, aviation, energy and tourism, Korean lawmakers said on Wednesday, citing the country's intelligence agency.
 
 

 

Reuters
North Korea Russia bridge diplomacy

