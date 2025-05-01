 Russia's top security official says country supports revising UN sanctions on North
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 01 May. 2025, 11:57
Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in North Korea in September 2024. [NEWS1]

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that Russia supports revising the United Nations Security Council’s indefinite sanctions on North Korea.
 
“We support a review of the UN Security Council’s indefinite sanctions on North Korea,” Shoigu said during a virtual address to the Brics High Representatives Meeting on National Security held in Brazil. Brics is an international group consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. 
 
“Unilateral international sanctions against North Korea have completely failed and only worsened the country's humanitarian situation,” Shoigu said. 
 

Russian President Vladimir Putin also criticized the sanctions in June last year during a visit to Pyongyang, where he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. 
 
“The indefinite sanctions against North Korea led by the United States and its allies at the UN Security Council must be revised,” Putin said at the time.
 
Shoigu said the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed between Moscow and Pyongyang aims to "reduce the risk of conflict" on the Korean Peninsula.
 
“This treaty is intended to prevent renewed conflict on the Korean Peninsula,” he said. “South Korea and Japan are pressuring North Korea to strengthen its missile and nuclear capabilities.”
 
The North Korea–Russia treaty includes a clause requiring mutual military support if either country comes under attack. North Korea cited the treaty when it deployed troops to Russia’s Kursk region.
 
Shoigu said he could not attend the Brics meeting in person because the International Criminal Court had issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with Russia’s war in Ukraine.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
North Korea says new bridge to Russia reinforces economic cooperation

