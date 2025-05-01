Finance Minister Choi, next in line as acting president, resigns after DP impeachment motion
Published: 01 May. 2025, 22:46 Updated: 01 May. 2025, 23:55
- LIM JEONG-WON
Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok resigned late Thursday after a motion to impeach him was reported to the National Assembly.
“Choi has offered to resign at 10:28 p.m.,” said a message from the Ministry of Economy and Finance. The message came immediately after the report of the impeachment motion.
The ministry confirmed at around 10:45 p.m. that Choi's resignation had been processed.
The National Assembly on Thursday evening started voting on the impeachment motion against Choi. People Power Party lawmakers exited the main hall of the assembly in protest.
Earlier the same day, Acting President Han Duck-soo resigned, indicating that he would run for the June 3 presidential election.
Choi was to take over as the acting president following Han’s resignation, but now with his own resignation, leaves the post to Lee Ju-ho, current Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education.
First Vice Finance Minister Kim Beom-seok will take over as acting Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister.
"I apologize to the people for having to resign as I cannot continue to perform my duties amid severe domestic and international economic conditions," said Choi after his resignation in a message sent out to reporters.
Update: Choi Sang-mok's comment was added.
