Police open probe into Moon Jae-in's wife over abuse of presidential funds
Published: 01 May. 2025, 15:20
Police have launched a formal investigation into allegations that former first lady Kim Jung-sook used special presidential funds to purchase clothing when her husband Moon Jae-in was president.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s anticorruption unit recently obtained a search and seizure warrant from the Seoul High Court to access materials stored at the Presidential Archives in Sejong, authorities said on Thursday.
Police began enforcing the warrant on April 10 and are currently discussing which materials are subject to seizure with archive officials. Documents that could clarify payment records related to Kim’s wardrobe are reportedly among the targeted materials.
Official presidential records remain sealed for up to 15 years, while documents related to personal affairs may be restricted for up to 30 years, under the Act on the Management of Presidential Archives.
But courts may authorize limited access if the materials are deemed crucial evidence.
Investigators suspect that over 100 million won ($69,000) was spent on more than 80 articles of clothing for Kim between 2017 and 2022, during Moon’s presidency. They are seeking to confirm whether special activity funds from the presidential budget were used for these purchases and to what extent.
Police have reportedly interviewed officials from the Blue House’s General Affairs Office, which managed the budget, and staff from the first lady’s office.
Investigators said they obtained statements suggesting that some special activity funds were used specifically to pay for Kim’s clothing.
Authorities also questioned individuals affiliated with boutiques that supplied outfits to Kim. During this process, investigators found indications that payments were made using gwanbonggwon, or government-sealed cash bundles distributed only to financial institutions by the Bank of Korea and not available to private individuals.
At the time the allegations first surfaced, the Blue House denied any misuse of funds.
“The presidential spouse never used special activity funds or any other public budget for clothing purchases during the term, and all expenses were paid for personally,” the Blue House said in a statement.
The Korea Taxpayers' Association, a civic group, filed an information disclosure request in 2018 seeking details on special activity expenditures and protocol-related costs for Moon and Kim.
The Blue House denied the request, citing national security concerns.
But, in February 2022, a court ruled against the Blue House in the first trial, ordering the release of some records. Before an appeals court could issue a final ruling, a change in administration led to the transfer of the relevant documents to the Presidential Archives.
Separately, in Mach, 2022, the People’s Welfare Countermeasure Committee, another civic group, filed a complaint with police, accusing Kim of pressuring Blue House officials to purchase hundreds of luxury clothing items, shoes and accessories worth several hundred million won.
Prosecutors earlier closed two other cases involving Kim without charges.
They cleared her of allegations related to a controversial trip to the Taj Mahal in India and the alleged failure to return a borrowed Chanel jacket in February, saying neither instance involved misconduct or the misuse of public funds.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE YOUNG-KEUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
