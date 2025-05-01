Prosecutors indict Yoon Suk Yeol on new charge of abuse of power
Published: 01 May. 2025, 13:37
Prosecutors indicted former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday on a new charge of abuse of power in connection with the Dec. 3 martial law crisis.
The special investigation team on the martial law case, led by Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office chief Park Se-hyun, said they indicted Yoon without detention.
Prosecutors had previously indicted Yoon on Jan. 26 while he was still in office, charging him with leading an insurrection — a charge that is not protected under the presidential immunity clause in the Constitution.
They did not include other charges at the time due to constitutional limits on indicting a sitting president.
Following Yoon’s removal from office by the Constitutional Court, investigators reopened the case and indicted him on the additional charge of abuse of power.
“We will thoroughly investigate related suspicions and ensure the charges against the defendant and co-conspirators are fully upheld in court,” the prosecution said in a statement.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
