Daegu police begin probe into cause behind Daegu wildfire
Published: 01 May. 2025, 15:43
Police in Daegu officially launched an investigation to determine the cause and identify the individual responsible for the wildfire that broke out on Mount Hwamji in Daegu's Buk District on April 29. The move comes after local authorities deemed the blaze a serious incident that caused significant property damage and forced nearby residents to evacuate.
Daegu's Gangbuk Police Precinct announced that it began its investigation on Thursday, following a formal request from the Buk District Office’s Parks and Greenery Division submitted on April 29, once the main fire had been contained. The inquiry is being conducted jointly with special judicial police officers from the district’s Parks and Greenery Division, reflecting the gravity of the case.
The fire, which broke out on Monday afternoon and was largely extinguished within 23 hours, reignited the following day and took an additional 36 hours to fully put out. The blaze scorched forested areas, damaged property and prompted evacuations, raising public concerns and prompting the police to secure surveillance footage and conduct field interviews.
Authorities are currently analyzing CCTV footage from nine major hiking trail entrances leading to the summit of Hwamji Mountain. They are also reviewing security camera recordings from the surrounding area to track possible suspects. However, there are no cameras installed along the interior of the hiking trails, which may complicate the investigation.
In addition to video analysis, investigators plan to conduct door-to-door inquiries in the vicinity, focusing on nearby farms and homes to determine if anyone witnessed individuals entering the mountain prior to the fire.
The Korea Forest Service reported that the origin point of the fire appears to be a secluded area featuring a makeshift altar and Buddhist statue — an area not easily accessible to the general public. Due to its remote location and nature, authorities have largely ruled out natural causes and are focusing on human-related ignition, or negligence.
Complicating the investigation, however, is the fact that the suspected ignition site was damaged during firefighting efforts. According to the Korea Forest Service and the National Institute of Forest Science, helicopter water drops during the initial fire suppression efforts disturbed the soil and vegetation, obscuring potential physical evidence. Firefighter footprints and scattered debris now cover much of the area, making forensic analysis more difficult.
The forest floor in the area was also found to be layered with combustible materials — such as dried leaves and twigs — up to 40 centimeters (15.7 inches) to 50 centimeters deep, a common condition in major forest fires.
Under Korea’s Forest Protection Act, those found responsible for causing a wildfire can face up to three years in prison or fines of up to 30 million won.
“We have launched this investigation at the request of the local government and will keep all possibilities open as we work to determine the cause and apprehend those responsible," said Daegu Police Chief Moon Young-geun.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE
