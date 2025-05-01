Gov't to maintain emergency medical system through May holidays
Published: 01 May. 2025, 13:27
The government will maintain its emergency medical system during the May holidays from May 1 to 6, which include Labor Day, Children's Day and Buddha's Birthday, while strengthening support for emergency care coordination and duty systems for high-risk pregnancies and other urgent conditions.
During a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Thursday, officials discussed the emergency medical response plan for the May holiday period.
"With more people engaging in outdoor activities, various safety accidents may occur,” said Health and Welfare Minister Cho Kyoo-hong. “It is essential to maintain a responsive system during the holidays to ensure the public’s access to medical care."
"We will continue to support reimbursements for emergency and critical care services, including additional fees for emergency room specialists and complex surgeries,” said Cho. “Duty schedules for major illnesses will also be reinforced during the holidays."
Currently, the Ministry of Health and Welfare operates a nationwide year-round rotating duty system for six types of rare and complex procedures, such as aortic dissection surgeries. Starting this week, emergency pediatric urology will be added to the system, expanding the number of covered specialties to seven.
The national emergency situation room’s maternal and neonatal response team, which was active during the Lunar New Year holiday, will resume operations during the May break. If patients arise, they will be transferred swiftly through regional hotlines.
Additionally, a pilot program for emergency maternal and neonatal care cooperation, originally scheduled for later this year, has been launched ahead of schedule this week.
A total of 176 facilities, including intensive care and maternity hospitals, are participating. The "Moonlight Children's Hospitals" — 115 of them as of April — that provide care for minor pediatric cases at night and on holidays will also remain open.
"We will review the duty schedules and hotlines of all 17 regional trauma centers to ensure no critical trauma patients go untreated," said Cho. "We also plan to enhance the emergency care network for high-risk pregnancies, newborns and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular conditions."
The government reaffirmed its commitment to continuing health care reform based on already confirmed measures, despite the approaching presidential election.
"It is realistically difficult for the Special Committee on Healthcare Reform to announce new policies at this time," said Cho. "However, projects already reflected in the budget and those confirmed through the Health Insurance Policy Review Committee will be implemented without delay.
“For announced plans that still require elaboration, we will revise them by listening to feedback from the field."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON [[email protected]]
