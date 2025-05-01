 Korea's deadly fires made twice as likely by climate change, researchers say
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Korea's deadly fires made twice as likely by climate change, researchers say

Published: 01 May. 2025, 11:36
Firefighters put out a fire at Hadong County, South Gyeongsang, on April 7 in this photo provided by the Korea Forest Service. [NEWS1]

Firefighters put out a fire at Hadong County, South Gyeongsang, on April 7 in this photo provided by the Korea Forest Service. [NEWS1]

 
Korea's worst ever wildfires in March were made twice as likely as a result of climate change and such disasters could become even more frequent if temperatures continue to rise, scientists said on Thursday.
 
Fires in the country's southeast blazed for nearly a week, killing 32 people and destroying around 5,000 buildings before they were brought under control in late March.
 

Related Article

The fires burned through 104,000 hectares (257,000 acres) of land, making them nearly four times more extensive than Korea's previous worst fire season 25 years ago.
 
The hot, dry and windy conditions were made twice as likely and 15 percent more intense as a result of climate change, a team of 15 researchers with the World Weather Attribution group said after combining observational data with climate modeling.
 
Korea normally experiences cold dry winters and rapid increases in temperature in March and April, making it vulnerable to fires at that time of year, said Lee June-yi of the Research Center for Climate Sciences at Pusan National University.
 
This year, average temperatures from March 22-26 were 10 degrees Celsius higher than usual in the southeast, and patterns of low and high pressure to the north and south generated the powerful winds that helped the fire spread, she told a briefing.
 
"This year, the size of the impact was very extreme... because of the dry weather, the heat and the high temperatures — a perfect storm of conditions," she said.
 
The weather that drove the fires could become even more common if global warming continues on its current trajectory and rises another 1.3 degrees by 2100.
 
"The models project on average a further increase of about 5 percent in intensity and a further doubling of the likelihood of similarly extreme events," said Clair Barnes of the Centre for Environmental Policy at Imperial College London (ICL).
 
The blazes also raised concerns that Korea's extensive tree planting program since the 1970s had made the country more fire-prone, and forest management needs to adjust to meet the challenges of extreme heat, said Theo Keeping at ICL's Leverhulme Centre for Wildfires.
 
"Once a wildfire event is extreme enough, it can't be put out with drops from planes and helicopters or from spraying water from the ground... so we need to manage risk before these events happen," he said.

Reuters
tags Korea wildfire climate change

More in Social Affairs

Korea's deadly fires made twice as likely by climate change, researchers say

17-year-old suspect in high school knife attack arrested

Court upholds ruling for foreigner in human rights violation suit against gov't

Office of ex-first lady's former company included in Yoon residence raid: Report

'Completely false': Singer Steve Yoo denies performing at U.S. nightclub

Related Stories

[Editorial] Extra guard on wildfires in April and May

Study suggests rising sea levels may hit Incheon harder

Poll finds 9 in 10 Koreans feel climate change firsthand

Squid shopping

Frontier 1.5D
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)