Man indicted for breaking into NewJeans' former dormitory and stealing items
Published: 01 May. 2025, 17:35
A man in his 20s has been indicted for repeatedly breaking into the former dormitory of K-pop girl group NewJeans and stealing items, prosecutors said Thursday.
According to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office, the suspect was indicted without detention on April 25 on charges of unlawful entry and theft.
The suspect is accused of illegally entering the group’s former residence twice in December 2023, located in Yongsan District, central Seoul, and stealing items such as hangers and fan-made banners. Authorities classified the man as a “sasaeng" fan, a term in Korean pop culture used to describe obsessive followers who invade celebrities’ privacy.
When the incidents occurred, NewJeans had already vacated the property in November, after notifying its label ADOR to terminate the contract. Reports indicate that the door to the former residence had not been locked.
Prosecutors say the man took advantage of the unsecured premises, despite knowing the group had already moved out.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
