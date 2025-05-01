 Man indicted for breaking into NewJeans' former dormitory and stealing items
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man indicted for breaking into NewJeans' former dormitory and stealing items

Published: 01 May. 2025, 17:35
Girl group NewJeans [NEWS1]

Girl group NewJeans [NEWS1]

 
A man in his 20s has been indicted for repeatedly breaking into the former dormitory of K-pop girl group NewJeans and stealing items, prosecutors said Thursday. 
 
According to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office, the suspect was indicted without detention on April 25 on charges of unlawful entry and theft.
 

Related Article

 
The suspect is accused of illegally entering the group’s former residence twice in December 2023, located in Yongsan District, central Seoul, and stealing items such as hangers and fan-made banners. Authorities classified the man as a “sasaeng" fan, a term in Korean pop culture used to describe obsessive followers who invade celebrities’ privacy.
 
When the incidents occurred, NewJeans had already vacated the property in November, after notifying its label ADOR to terminate the contract. Reports indicate that the door to the former residence had not been locked.
 
Prosecutors say the man took advantage of the unsecured premises, despite knowing the group had already moved out.

BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags newjeans

More in Social Affairs

Man indicted for breaking into NewJeans' former dormitory and stealing items

No toxic substances found in blood of boy hospitalized after eating 'evangelical chocolate'

Daegu police begin probe into cause behind Daegu wildfire

Gov't to maintain emergency medical system through May holidays

Police hand Mia grocery store killer over to prosecutors

Related Stories

Girl group NewJeans to open pop-up stores with dessert brand Nudake

NewJeans’ 'Super Shy' boldly strides into Pitchfork’s top 100 songs of the 2020s so far

NewJeans sends certified document to ADOR demanding corrective action

NewJeans will cover inaugural 'Billboard Artist' magazine

Gwangju NewJeans anniversary event canceled due to copyright complaints
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)