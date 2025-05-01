No toxic substances found in blood of boy hospitalized after eating 'evangelical chocolate'
Published: 01 May. 2025, 17:13
A 13-year-old boy who was hospitalized after eating a piece of chocolate handed out by a street evangelist in Incheon showed no traces of harmful substances in his blood, police said on Thursday.
According to Incheon Yeonsu Police, the 13-year-old boy has since recovered and been discharged. Other students who also received and ate the chocolate reported no unusual symptoms.
The incident occurred around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, when the boy reportedly accepted chocolate from a woman in her 40s engaged in missionary work outside a middle school in Yeonsu District in Incheon. He soon began experiencing dizziness and nausea, prompting concern.
Police said that the woman had been distributing the chocolates near the school for several weeks. Police collected the remaining chocolates and submitted them to the National Forensic Service for detailed analysis.
“We will decide whether to press charges against the woman after reviewing the forensic results,” a police official said. “This incident serves as a reminder not to consume food offered by strangers.”
