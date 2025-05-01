Police hand Mia grocery store killer over to prosecutors
Published: 01 May. 2025, 13:26
A 32-year-old man who carried out a knife attack at a supermarket in Mia-dong, Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, was handed over to prosecutors on Thursday.
The Gangbuk Police Precinct said the same day that the suspect, named Kim Sung-jin, was sent to the prosecution in custody on charges of murder and attempted murder.
Kim was arrested at the scene on April 22 around 6:20 p.m. after he opened a packaged knife on display at a supermarket near Mia Station and began swinging it at passersby.
A woman in her 60s died from her injuries, and another woman in her 40s was wounded in the attack.
After the stabbing, Kim calmly walked into a nearby alley and smoked a cigarette before turning himself in.
At the time of the attack, Kim was wearing a hospital gown from a nearby orthopedic clinic, where he was confirmed to have been admitted as a patient.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency disclosed Kim’s name, age and photograph on Tuesday, citing the brutality of the crime, the seriousness of the harm caused, the sufficiency of evidence and the need to protect public safety.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG
