Prosecutors raid private residence of former President Yoon in influence peddling probe
Published: 01 May. 2025, 13:09
Prosecutors launched a raid on the residence of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife on Wednesday as part of a probe into alleged influence peddling involving a shaman and his family, marking the first such search since Yoon’s impeachment last month.
The Virtual Asset Crime Investigation Unit of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office carried out the raid at Yoon’s residence in the Acro Vista apartment complex in Seocho-dong in southern Seoul.
Investigators also searched a first-floor office in the same complex that once housed Covana Contents, an arts exhibition company run by Kim Keon Hee, the former first lady, until it was dissolved in 2022.
Authorities also executed warrants at the homes of two aides to Kim. Among the confiscated items were Kim’s mobile phone, personal computer and notebooks.
Though located within a security zone, the Acro Vista residence does not fall under criminal procedure exemptions for classified military or official secrets, unlike the former presidential residence in Hannam-dong, according to prosecutors.
The raid ended around 3:40 p.m. The warrant stated that “the suspects, Jeon Seong-bae and another individual, provided gifts to the spouse of a public official between April and August 2022 in connection with the official’s duties.” Kim was not named as a suspect.
Attorney Kim Gye-ri, who represents Yoon, criticized the search in a Facebook post: “No former president has ever had their home searched while under investigation. This is nothing more than a public shaming of someone who isn’t even a suspect.”
Investigators are looking into whether Yoon and Kim Keon Hee were involved in any of the influence-peddling allegations tied to Jeon, a shaman also known as Geon Jin, and his family.
Jeon is suspected of using his ties to the former president and first lady to gain favors related to political nominations and business opportunities.
Prosecutors believe that a former high-ranking executive at the Unification Church's global headquarters, a 48-year-old surnamed Yoon, may have given luxury items — including a diamond necklace and designer handbags — to Kim on Jeon’s recommendation.
The warrant also cited the Unification Church executive’s invitation to Yoon’s presidential inauguration, alleging that between April and August 2022, Jeon arranged the invitation by gifting items to Kim to influence official conduct.
Investigators are also exploring whether Unification Church official Yoon sought to use Jeon’s connection to the former first couple to secure government support for the church’s development aid projects in Cambodia. At a church event in May 2022, Yoon claimed to have held a one-hour private meeting with then President-elect Yoon on March 22, during which he “gained tacit approval” for a certain direction in national policy. “[Official developmental assistance] ODA can be funded by NGOs and supported by the state,” he said at the time.
Jeon is also under scrutiny for allegedly influencing personnel decisions in the presidential office.
In a July 5, 2022 text message to his daughter, Jeon wrote, “An Administrative Officer was placed as Charlie’s pick. Charlie manages him, so he’s available anytime.”
“Charlie” is believed to refer to Jeon’s brother-in-law, identified by the surname Kim.
The administrative officer in question reportedly worked as a senior staffer in the Network Headquarters of Yoon’s presidential campaign, which Jeon allegedly ran behind the scenes. The official later served on the presidential transition team before being appointed to the Office for Civil Society Affairs at the presidential office.
Prosecutors have also secured messages indicating that even after the Network Headquarters was disbanded, Jeon continued to receive updates from senior campaign officials. One such message read, “Here is the final daily report.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE CHAN-KYU, PARK JONG-SUH, OH SO-YEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)