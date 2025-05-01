 Senior Rebuilding Korea Party official under investigation for sexual harassment
Senior Rebuilding Korea Party official under investigation for sexual harassment

Published: 01 May. 2025, 12:15
Korean National Police Agency's offices in Seodaemun District, western Seoul [NEWS1]

Police have launched an investigation into a senior official of the Rebuilding Korea Party following allegations of sexual harassment by a junior party staffer.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Thursday it booked a key party official on charges of sexual misconduct through abuse of occupational authority. Police began their investigation after receiving a formal complaint on March 28.
 

The complainant filed a report with the Jongno Police Station on the same day, accusing the suspect of repeated unwanted physical contact and sexually inappropriate remarks over a 10-month period. The case was immediately transferred to the Seoul Metropolitan Police.
 
The junior staffer reportedly submitted testimony from witnesses along with other supporting evidence, including records of incidents involving the suspect's alleged behavior.


