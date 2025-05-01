I will abide by the law.....Huh?

The Supreme Court on May 1 overturned the acquittal of former Democratic Party (DP) leader and presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and returned the case to the Seoul High Court, signaling a guilty verdict. Lee had been acquitted on appeal of charges of violating the Public Official Election Act. However, with 33 days remaining before the June 3 presidential election, a retrial and potential appeal are unlikely to be resolved before voting day, meaning Lee's candidacy remains legally intact. However, the verdict is sure to cause controversy over his running for candidacy. The People Power Party (PPP) are already fiercely attacking Lee and the DP and demanding voluntary withdrawal. [PARK YONG-SEOK]