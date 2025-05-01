Thursday's fortune: Steady steps and meaningful connections shape today
Published: 01 May. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Gloomy | 🧭 North
🔹 Life is built on bonds of affection.
🔹 A partner may offer more than a child.
🔹 Love knows no age — stay open.
🔹 Even if you're drawn in, stay measured.
🔹 Married Rats — consider growing the family.
🔹 Love may bloom amid your work.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
🔹 Many branches form a mighty river.
🔹 Even specks grow into mountains.
🔹 Everything has a rightful place.
🔹 Seek development through harmony.
🔹 Build mutual growth with others.
🔹 Join forces — unity is your strength.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 A leisurely, peaceful day lies ahead.
🔹 Expect kindness or a rewarding outcome.
🔹 Try what you’ve long wanted to do.
🔹 Don’t put off today’s work.
🔹 A two-for-one gain is possible.
🔹 Your network may expand today.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 A day that helps you forget age and time.
🔹 News you’ve been hoping for may arrive.
🔹 Results align with effort — keep going.
🔹 Plans may unfold smoothly.
🔹 Expect valuable insights or meetings.
🔹 Don’t delay — act now.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Family ties outweigh outsiders’ approval.
🔹 Everyone shares the same struggles.
🔹 Others’ grass may look greener — but it isn’t.
🔹 Be strict with yourself, gentle with others.
🔹 Follow logic over emotion.
🔹 Jealousy gets you nowhere — rise above.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t hesitate to invest in yourself.
🔹 An expense may be necessary today.
🔹 Mutual help sustains harmony.
🔹 Valuable lessons may arise during work.
🔹 Give more than you take.
🔹 You may need mental resolve to stay grounded.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t stay isolated — find someone to chat with.
🔹 Share a meal or a warm drink with someone.
🔹 Seek help nearby — not far away.
🔹 Open your heart in honest conversation.
🔹 Dress cheerfully — it reflects your mood.
🔹 Strengthen your social connections.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Cherish what’s yours — value your roots.
🔹 You may receive honor or a warm welcome.
🔹 It’s better to lead small than follow big.
🔹 Your plans may gain steady momentum.
🔹 Align with those in authority.
🔹 You may find yourself drawn to someone older.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Show off your family — you’ve earned it.
🔹 Don’t put off today’s goals.
🔹 Your skills may help you reach your target.
🔹 Even if things resist, keep moving — dawn always comes.
🔹 Be confident and proud.
🔹 Food fortune may favor you.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Life may be wrapped in joy today.
🔹 Give your best — the universe may respond.
🔹 Mind and body may be filled with light.
🔹 Make today your best yet.
🔹 Small joys may be deeply satisfying.
🔹 Fortune may smile gently on you.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Worry solves nothing — let it go.
🔹 Stay in your lane — don’t meddle.
🔹 Don’t assume you're the only solution.
🔹 Hide your cards — don’t reveal too much.
🔹 Avoid conflict — it’s not worth it.
🔹 Don’t be ruled by your feelings.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Be cautious of overly friendly faces.
🔹 Don’t let trusted hands trip you up.
🔹 Avoid lending or big purchases today.
🔹 Ask, even if you think you know.
🔹 There’s no gain without cause.
🔹 Think bigger than your own bubble
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
