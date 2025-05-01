Korean-born players determined to put on show in LIV Golf's 'home game'

As LIV Golf makes its first appearance in Korea this week, the breakaway tour's Korean-born players said Wednesday they will try to put on a good show in what they see as their "home game."LIV Golf Korea will begin Friday at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon with the champion to be crowned Sunday after 54 holes of action on the par-72, 7,376-yard layout.The Saudi Arabia-backed tour features 13 teams of four players each, and Iron Heads Golf Club (GC) will be in the spotlight this week as it is captained by Korean American Kevin Na and includes Korean-born Kiwi Danny Lee and Korean Jang Yu-bin."We're extremely excited that LIV Golf is playing in Korea. The league and the team have made a lot of efforts to get this tournament here," said Na, who was born in Seoul, at the pretournament press conference Wednesday. "I think the Korean golf fans will really love and enjoy the concept of LIV and our atmosphere. Korean golf fans have a huge love for the game of golf, and I think it's like a lifestyle for the Korean people. I really hope they enjoy and many people come and support the Iron Heads and support LIV Golf."In many ways, LIV Golf is a departure from the PGA Tour. Its season is much shorter, going from February to August, and each tournament only has 54 holes. Players have a shotgun start, meaning they begin play simultaneously, but from different holes. They are also allowed to wear shorts during competition.Music plays a big part of LIV tournaments, and LIV Golf Korea will hold a concert Sunday evening featuring K-pop stars G-Dragon and IVE.Lee, who was born and raised in Incheon, said it won't just all be fun and games for Iron Heads this week."I think we have a lot of pressure this week because it's our home game, and everybody, I think even the LIV and Korean fans, they have a very high expectation of us playing well this week," Lee said. "I think we've got to just put that on the side and just keep our head down and just play our game and play some good golf. Hopefully, we can make something special."Jang, who joined Iron Heads in December last year as the first Korean national in LIV Golf, said his rookie season has been a learning experience.LIV Golf keeps track of team standings in addition to individual rankings."Considering I've only played individually as a professional golf player, this is my first time playing [golf] as a team sport. So I hope this will also be beneficial for not only me as a player, but also in our careers," he said. "I believe that we really learned perseverance through this. Considering that we have given it all during our practice, I hope that we can actually play professionally."Jang was the top dog on the KPGA Korean Tour in 2024, winning both the Player of the Year and the money title, but he hasn't lived up to hype in LIV Golf yet. In six tournaments, he has not yet finished higher than 23rd, and he ranked dead last in Mexico last week."I played poorly in Mexico and it gave me an opportunity to take a step back and reflect on my career," Jang said. "I will try to use the Korean tournament as the turning point and I will try to play in front of Korean fans with a different mindset."Jang blamed his putter for his struggles so far, and he said it will take nothing but hard work to get out of his funk.Advice from Na and Lee, both former PGA Tour winners, also helped."They said I should work even harder to be able to make it on the global stage and that I should trust myself more," Jang said. "I asked myself if I could confidently tell people I've worked hard, and I don't think I've reached that point yet. So I will have to really bear down."Yonhap