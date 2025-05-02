 Daemyung Sono sells stake in Air Premia, will refocus on T’way
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Daemyung Sono sells stake in Air Premia, will refocus on T’way

Published: 02 May. 2025, 13:52
T'way Air's A330-300 aircraft, which flies the Incheon-Singapore route [T'WAY AIR]

T'way Air's A330-300 aircraft, which flies the Incheon-Singapore route [T'WAY AIR]

 
Daemyung Sono Group will sell its entire 22 percent stake in budget airline Air Premia for 199 billion won ($139 million) as it refocuses on managing T’way Air, which it recently acquired.
 
Daemyung Sono Group said Friday that Sono International, which held the Air Premia shares jointly with private equity firm JC Partners, had signed a sales agreement with tire distributor Tire Bank. While Sono International and JC Partners previously held call and put options, respectively, both parties agreed to suspend execution of those rights and proceed with the sale.
 

Related Article
Focusing on T’way Air’s long-haul capabilities
 
Industry watchers had expected Daemyung Sono Group to acquire Air Premia alongside T’way Air to strengthen its mid- to long-haul low-cost flight operations. However, the company reportedly decided to scrap the plan after concluding that T’way Air was capable of operating long-haul routes independently.
 
T’way Air is preparing to launch a new route to Vancouver, Canada, in July, following the addition of European routes transferred from Korean Air and Asiana Airlines. The carrier currently operates the largest number of long-haul routes among domestic low-cost carriers (LCCs) and also owns the most aircraft suitable for long-distance service.
 
As of May, T’way Air operates 11 long-haul aircraft: four A330-300s, six A330-200s and one B777-300ER. Four more long-haul aircraft are expected to be added within the year.
 
T'way Air's A330-300, which will fly long-haul routes [T'WAY AIR]

T'way Air's A330-300, which will fly long-haul routes [T'WAY AIR]
Name change and board reshuffle planned
 
Daemyung Sono Group also plans to change T’way Air’s corporate name as part of its full-scale management involvement. The group has filed trademark applications with the Korean Intellectual Property Office for names such as “Sono Air,” “Sono Airline” and “Sono Airways.”
 
An extraordinary general meeting of shareholders is scheduled for May 23 to finalize these changes. Daemyung Sono Group will again propose the appointment of new board members.
 
Daemyung Sono recommended nine candidates for the new board of directors, including the group’s chairman, Seo Joon-hyuk, the Chosun Ilbo reported in January. However, the move was blocked due to the Fair Trade Commission’s pending approval of the merger with T’way Air. 
 
The FTC has asked Daemyung Sono Group to submit additional documentation for its merger review. The process must be completed within 90 days of the filing.
 
“This strategic sale of Air Premia shares will allow us to build a more stable and structured management system centered on T’way Air,” Sono International said in a statement. “We aim to achieve sustainable and solid growth amid the fast-changing aviation industry.”
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags Sono International T'way Korea

More in Industry

F&B company Theborn Korea to inject $3.52 million to support franchisees

Daemyung Sono sells stake in Air Premia, will refocus on T’way

Gov't orders SKT to notify individual users whose data may have been breached

Meta Platforms fined $4,176 for alleged lack of consumer protection measures

Convenience stores tap into foreign demand as sales slide

Related Stories

Sono International file bid to buy beleaguered Goyang Jumpers

Duty-free from nowhere

T'way Air to build Korea's first maintenance facility for LCCs

T'way Air flight from Singapore to Incheon delayed due to safety inspection

T'way flight aborts landing after bird strike Wednesday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)