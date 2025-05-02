Sculptor Ron Mueck retrospective at MMCA draws record crowds
Published: 02 May. 2025, 20:11
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) Seoul has set a record for daily average attendance with the ongoing solo exhibition of Australian sculptor Ron Mueck.
Just 20 days after opening, the largest-ever Asian retrospective of the 66-year-old artist surpassed 100,000 visitors, averaging 5,000 people per day, more than four times the average from the previous year.
Known for producing only 48 sculptures in his lifetime, Mueck is regarded as a rare and meticulous artist. Early in the exhibition's run, the gallery appeared sparsely filled due to the limited number of works, but it soon teemed with visitors.
Co-organized with the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain in France, the exhibition features 24 pieces: 10 major sculptures, 12 studio photographs and two documentary films. Highlights include “Mask II” (2002), a hyperrealistic sculpture of the artist’s own face at four times life-size — complete with stubble; “In Bed” (2005), a monumental 6.5-meter-long (21.3-feet) sculpture of a reclining woman; and “Woman with Shopping” (2013), inspired by a mother Mueck once saw on the street.
Despite their varying scales — sometimes massive, sometimes miniature — Mueck’s lifelike human sculptures have drawn crowds for their intense realism.
“The museum sees lines forming inside and outside, with an average of 7,400 visitors on weekends and 4,200 on weekdays,” an MMCA official said. “Many viewers say they’ve found comfort in the artist’s documentary, which shows him repeating the same actions daily with full attention and care.”
The exhibition runs through July 13 and will continue at the Mori Art Museum in Japan next year. Admission is 5,000 won ($3.50) for adults.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KWON KEUN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
