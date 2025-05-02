 Sculptor Ron Mueck retrospective at MMCA draws record crowds
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Arts & Design

print dictionary print

Sculptor Ron Mueck retrospective at MMCA draws record crowds

Published: 02 May. 2025, 20:11
A visitor takes a picture of sculptor Ron Mueck's work on view at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in central Seoul on April 10. [NEWS1]

A visitor takes a picture of sculptor Ron Mueck's work on view at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in central Seoul on April 10. [NEWS1]

 
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) Seoul has set a record for daily average attendance with the ongoing solo exhibition of Australian sculptor Ron Mueck.
 
Just 20 days after opening, the largest-ever Asian retrospective of the 66-year-old artist surpassed 100,000 visitors, averaging 5,000 people per day, more than four times the average from the previous year.
 

Related Article

 
Known for producing only 48 sculptures in his lifetime, Mueck is regarded as a rare and meticulous artist. Early in the exhibition's run, the gallery appeared sparsely filled due to the limited number of works, but it soon teemed with visitors.
 
Co-organized with the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain in France, the exhibition features 24 pieces: 10 major sculptures, 12 studio photographs and two documentary films. Highlights include “Mask II” (2002), a hyperrealistic sculpture of the artist’s own face at four times life-size — complete with stubble; “In Bed” (2005), a monumental 6.5-meter-long (21.3-feet) sculpture of a reclining woman; and “Woman with Shopping” (2013), inspired by a mother Mueck once saw on the street.
 
A line forms in front of the solo exhibition of Ron Mueck at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in this undated photo. [MMCA]

A line forms in front of the solo exhibition of Ron Mueck at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in this undated photo. [MMCA]

 
Despite their varying scales — sometimes massive, sometimes miniature — Mueck’s lifelike human sculptures have drawn crowds for their intense realism.
 
“The museum sees lines forming inside and outside, with an average of 7,400 visitors on weekends and 4,200 on weekdays,” an MMCA official said. “Many viewers say they’ve found comfort in the artist’s documentary, which shows him repeating the same actions daily with full attention and care.”
 
The exhibition runs through July 13 and will continue at the Mori Art Museum in Japan next year. Admission is 5,000 won ($3.50) for adults.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KWON KEUN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags mmca art

More in Arts & Design

Sculptor Ron Mueck retrospective at MMCA draws record crowds

Banksy's ‘Broken Heart' painting defaced on a Brooklyn wall is up for sale

Binna Choi tapped as artistic director for the Korean Pavilion at 2026 Venice Biennale

Korean Canadian artist Zadie Xa nominated for Turner Prize 2025

Hana holds annual Artverse awards to celebrate artists with developmental disabilities

Related Stories

MMCA breaks record with most foreign visitors in 2024

MMCA's 2025 lineup features sculptor Ron Mueck, Korean liberation exhibition and more

Artist Lee Kang-so questions reality and existence in survey exhibition

MMCA exhibition highlights art in pandemic era

Collages despite closures

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)