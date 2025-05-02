돌고 돌아 순정…한국 후라이드 치킨, 다시 ‘바삭함’의 원점으로
Published: 02 May. 2025, 07:04
Crunch time for Korean fried chicken as franchises return to where it all started
돌고 돌아 순정…한국 후라이드 치킨, 다시 ‘바삭함’의 원점으로
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Korean fried chicken first made a name for itself with its signature spicy-and-sweet yangyneyom variety.
make a name for itself: 이름을 알리다, 유명해지다
signature: 대표적인
한국식 치킨이 처음 유명해진 것은 대표적인 매콤달콤한 양념치킨 덕이다.
An array of innovative flavors soon followed, from garlic-packed soy sauce to cheese powder paired with yogurt sauce, going viral on various SNS platforms to help shape the global fame of today's Korean fried chicken.
an array of: 다양한
go viral: 온라인상에서 큰 인기를 끌다, 화제가 되다
shape the global fame: 세계적인 명성을 쌓다
곧이어 마늘이 듬뿍 들어간 간장부터 요거트 소스에 곁들인 치즈가루까지 다양한 혁신적인 맛이 등장했고, 이들은 소셜미디어를 통해 확산되며 오늘날 한국 치킨의 세계적 명성을 형성했다.
But beneath the saucy, eye-catching varieties lies the foundation of it all — classic, unsauced fried chicken that is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, a balance that can, at times, be even harder to hit in staying true to the original flavors of the ingredients.
beneath: ~의 이면에
eye-catching: 눈길을 끄는
stay true to: ~을/를 고수하다, 충실하다
하지만 이렇게 눈길을 끄는 화려한 소스 치킨 뒤에는 이 모든 것의 근본이 있다. 바로 바삭한 겉과 촉촉한 속살이 특징인 오리지널 후라이드 치킨이다. 재료 본연의 맛을 살려야 하기 때문에 균형을 맞추기 오히려 더 어려울 수도 있다.
After introducing a range of creative flavors, some Korean chicken franchises are now circling back to where it all began — classic fried chicken — driven by the push for innovation and the enduring popularity of this steady seller with a loyal fan base.
circle back to: 다시 돌아가다
steady seller: 꾸준한 인기 제품
여러 창의적인 맛을 선보인 뒤, 일부 치킨 브랜드들은 이 모든 것의 시작, 오리지널 치킨으로 돌아가고 있다. 혁신에 대한 지속적인 수요와 스테디셀러의 꾸준한 인기 때문이다.
Franchises double down on the basics
double down on: ~에 더 집중하다, 배가하다
the basics: 기본, 본질
프랜차이즈들은 본질에 더욱 집중하고 있다.
Leading the return to fried chicken’s roots is BHC, Korea’s top-performing chicken brand. The franchise recently launched KwaSakKing, a menu item aimed at mastering the signature crunchiness and juiciness of classic Korean fried chicken.
roots: 뿌리, 근원
top-performing: 실적이 가장 좋은
signature: 시그니처, 대표
오리지널로 회귀 흐름을 이끄는 곳은 국내 1위 치킨 브랜드 BHC다. 최근 오리지널 치킨 특유의 바삭함과 육즙을 살린 '콰삭킹'을 출시했다.
“We already had classic items like our Hot and Classic Fried Chicken,” said Lee Seok-dong, a menu developer at BHC, in an interview with Korea JoongAng Daily. “Both are fairly popular, but neither really stood out as a signature. So we began planning something new.”
stand out: 돋보이다
plan: 기획하다
BHC 메뉴 개발자 이석동 씨는 “기존에도 후라이드 치킨이 있었지만 시그니처 메뉴라고 할 만큼 돋보이지 않아 새로운 제품을 기획하게 됐다”고 말했다.
Kyochon, another major chicken brand and the third-highest in sales revenue in 2023, also launched a new classic fried chicken menu item this March.Responding to customer demand for classic fried chicken that’s “extra crispy, less greasy and has long-lasting crunch,” the development team spent seven months inventing the recipe — with three of those months devoted solely to perfecting the coating, according to Lee.
respond to demand: 수요에 부응하다
devote: 바치다, 쏟다
perfect: 완성하다
고객들이 “더 바삭하고, 덜 기름지며, 바삭함이 오래가는” 치킨을 원한다는 피드백에 따라 개발팀은 7개월 동안 레시피를 연구했다. 이 중 3개월은 튀김옷을 완성하는 데만 집중했다고 한다.
Made from a blend of potato, corn and rice, the batter mix was tested and refined repeatedly, using over 1,000 chickens to achieve the ideal balance of texture and flavor.
blend: 혼합
refine: 다듬다, 개선하다
ideal balance: 이상적인 균형
감자, 옥수수, 쌀을 섞은 튀김옷은 1000마리 이상의 닭을 실험하며 식감과 풍미의 완벽한 균형을 찾기 위해 수차례 개선됐다.
WRITTEN BY WOO JI-WON AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]][[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)